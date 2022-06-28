Ranking the 5 greatest debuts in MLB postseason history 

As everyone knows, the primary goal for a team in the MLB is to win the World Series. Winning a championship is very difficult for any Major League Baseball team, no matter how powerful they might be. There have been teams that have never even reached the World Series since their inception. There are also many players in the MLB Hall of Fame who have never won a World Series championship.

However, if a team reaches the postseason, they must perform at the highest level in order to reach the World Series. In today's postseason landscape, 2-3 MLB teams must be defeated to reach the final stage. There are also barely any lopsided series, as most teams have nearly even matchups since every team is powerful.

On most successful teams in the postseason, veterans and players with postseason experience are expected to do well. Rookies and players who are new to the MLB playoffs are not generally on the radar. However, there have been newcomers who have absolutely exploded onto the scene, sometimes carrying their teams all the way. Here are the five best postseason debuts in MLB postseason history.

#5 Josh Beckett - 2003 Florida Marlins

Josh Beckett pitching for the Florida Marlins

The Florida Marlins selected Josh Beckett second overall in the 1999 MLB draft straight from high school. Just four years later, the 23-year-old would see himself lead the Marlins' pitching staff to their second World Series championship in just seven seasons.

In the 2003 postseason, Beckett had just a 2.14 ERA in 42.2 total innings pitched. In the World Series against the New York Yankees, Beckett made two starts, pitching a total of 16.1 innings. In those starts, Beckett recorded a complete game shutout and had a total of 19 strikeouts in the series. His epic performance saw him get the 2003 World Series MVP award. His performance is easily one of the best postseason pitching performances ever.

#4 Carlos Beltran - 2004 Houston Astros

NLCS: Astros v Cardinals Game 1

In 2004, Carlos Beltran might have had one of the best postseason performances on a team that did not reach the World Series. The Houston Astros, who were in the National League once upon a time, faced powerful MLB teams in the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals. They defeated the Braves in five games; however, they fell just short to St. Louis, losing in the deciding game.

"On This Date 10/17/2004: Carlos Beltrán hit this 7th inning game-winning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS." - @Brad B

In these two series, it was the Carlos Beltran show. Beltran had a postseason batting average of over .400, and an OPS of over 1.500, which are unheard of numbers. He also had eight home runs, the most by any player in the postseason that did not reach the World Series. His domination was the main reason that the Astros were so close to reaching the World Series.

#3 Daniel Murphy - 2015 New York Mets

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets - Game Four

At the start of the 2015 season, the New York Mets were looked at as a good team; however, there were no talks of the World Series. Thanks to late-season moves and clutch performances, the Mets saw themselves playing against the Royals at the highest stage. Daniel Murphy and his postseason performance can be thanked for the Mets reaching the World Series.

SNY @SNYtv 6 years ago today, Daniel Murphy hit a home run in Game 1 of the 2015 NLCS.



He'd go on to hit a homer in every game of the Mets' sweep of the Cubs, setting the postseason record for consecutive games with a home run - 6.

6 years ago today, Daniel Murphy hit a home run in Game 1 of the 2015 NLCS.He'd go on to hit a homer in every game of the Mets' sweep of the Cubs, setting the postseason record for consecutive games with a home run - 6.https://t.co/AHM9IloEbD

"6 years ago today, Daniel Murphy hit a home run in Game 1 of the 2015 NLCS. He'd go on to hit a homer in every game of the Mets' sweep of the Cubs, setting the postseason record for consecutive games with a home run - 6." - @SNY

Although Murphy was quiet during the World Series, he was the sole reason they got there in the first place. The Mets were underdogs in the postseason, up against strong Dodgers and Cubs teams. During those games, Murphy hit .421, with an OPS over 1.400. He also hit four home runs in just four games when the Mets swept the Cubs in the NLCS. This performance won him the NLCS MVP. It will go down as one of the best performances in recent history.

#2 Christy Mathewson - 1905 New York Giants

Christy Mathewson pitching for the New York Giants

Now, we travel back, to over 110 years ago, to the 1905 MLB season. Although the game has completely changed since then, Mathewson's 1905 World Series performance cannot be overlooked. Mathewson was just 24 years old when he found himself on the game's biggest stage, playing against the Philadelphia (now Oakland) Athletics.

During the series, Mathewson threw three complete game shutouts, something that will likely never happen again in the MLB. He also walked just one batter in 27 innings, and only one runner on the Athletics reached third base. Mathewson was in total control during this series. He was the primary factor for the Giants' first World Series championship. This performance will always go down as one of the best performances of all time.

#1 David Freese - 2011 St. Louis Cardinals

St Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One

The craziest thing about David Freese is that he has had the worst career out of everyone on this list. Freese was nearly unknown during the 2011 MLB season, playing just 97 games. However, the playoffs that fall cemented his place in baseball history.

During the 2011 postseason, Freese absolutely dominated the competition. In the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, Freese hit an insane .545 with 12 hits in just 6 games, winning NLCS MVP. The domination did not stop there. In the World Series against the Texas Rangers, he hit .348. He also hit a walkoff home run in game 6, avoiding elimination and forcing a game 7, where the Cardinals ultimately won.

Redbirds @STLBirdos



Enjoy retirement.



Thank you, David Freese, for memories that will last a lifetime.Enjoy retirement. Thank you, David Freese, for memories that will last a lifetime.Enjoy retirement. ❤️ https://t.co/AWl92eEkCz

"Thank you, David Freese, for memories that will last a lifetime." - @RedBirds

David Freese is the sole reason for the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals World Series trophy. His overpowering and clutch performances will always remain in the MLB history books.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far