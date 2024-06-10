"Then why watch him throw the bullpen?" - Fans question Trevor Bauer Astros workout after team turns down any chances of signing

Trevor Bauer is unlikely to be signed by the Houston Astros. Despite their struggles in a disappointing AL West, the team is not preparing to sign the embattled former All-Star. This comes after a report that the team's representatives had been watching his bullpen session.

"I don't know who needs to hear this but Trevor Bauer will not be an Astro. I've had several people confirm that it's not happening and never was," Michael Schwab, a beat reporter for the Astros, tweeted on X.

Bauer is playing in the Mexican Baseball League and wanted to get an MLB team to sign him. There had been little action on that front for a long time until Schwab had earlier reported and confirmed that the Astros would watch him throw.

Fans who wanted to see the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher back in an MLB uniform reacted to Schwab's tweet.

"So the best available pitcher that would dominate for the league minimum isn't joining a team that had two guys go down with elbow injuries," another fan tweeted.

"Why watch him throw? Sounds like cover for the team," one fan tweeted.

"Why even watch him throw if they are basically blackballing him from the organization?" another fan tweeted.

"If it really was NEVER going to happen.... why bother watching the bullpen session of a guy you're NEVER going to sign?" a fan tweeted.

Despite initial buzz about a signing, the Bauer to Houston rumors have stopped. Fans aren't entirely pleased about this development.

Trevor Bauer maintains MLB skills

Trevor Bauer is supremely confident in his abilities. Despite this setback, he remains confident. It was a big break for a team to give him a look at a bullpen, but that opportunity seems to be gone for now.

Trevor Bauer still wants to get back to the MLB

Nevertheless, Bauer claimed on May 14 that there isn't a single team in the MLB, the Astros included, with three starters better than him. He added that regardless, no team has a full rotation of pitchers more talented than him.

He has dominated LMB while trying to return to the MLB but has had no luck in that endeavor.

