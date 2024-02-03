Theo Epstein net worth: Ex-Red Sox GM's career earnings explored amid Boston reunion

Former Boston Reds Cubs general manager Theo Epstein was named co-owner and senior advisor of the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the MLB team the Boston Red Sox and the English Premier League club Liverpool FC, along with other properties.

During Epstein's previous tenure with the Red Sox as their general manager, the team won its first World Series in 2004 after waiting 80 years and then again in 2007.

According to wealthyperson.com, his net worth in 2024 is about $28 million. His strategizing skills are evident in his portfolio, as it has shaped seasons for the teams he previously worked with. Epstein has shown excellent team-building and trading abilities during his tenure with multiple MLB teams.

His swift and decisive actions for the betterment of the teams he has worked with haven't gone unnoticed, as it has not only helped them achieve success but also paved the way for becoming commercially successful.

Theo Epstein reflects on joining the FSG group as a co-owner

Former GM and the new co-owner of Fenway Sports Group Theo Epstein has opened up about getting back with his former team, the Red Sox. Epstein is set to return to the team after almost 13 years.

According to Sportico's Brendan Coffey, Epstein is set to be a senior supervisor for the FSG-owned MLB team Red Sox. In a video call, while talking about acquiring stakes in the FSG group, he said he was happy to join a dynamic and charismatic company such as this. He also revealed that he was looking to get into ownership. Epstein said:

"It's a great honor, something I'm really excited about. It's just exciting to be joining such a dynamic, groundbreaking company across multiple sports, doing so many innovative things at the cutting edge of everything going on in sports these days. For me, it's perfect. I was looking for a pathway into ownership."

Despire his new co-ownership status with the FSG group, according to Coffey, Theo Epstein is set to retain his position at the Arctos Sports Partners. He joined the private equity firm in 2021 and is currently one of its operating partners.

