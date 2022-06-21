“There should be a column there for those guys ... They should get recognized” - New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter calls out the MLB All-Star Game for not including a utility player position

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has the fast-approaching MLB All-Star Game on his mind.

In an interview on Saturday, Showalter spoke out about the special event's current rostering format, which does not include a utility-player position.

For context, a utility player in baseball terminology refers to one who can play multiple defensive positions. Ordinarily, teams don't roster utility players for their offensive capabilities. Although some can hit, utility players are meant to fill in defensively wherever their team has a need.

An infield utility player, for instance, could play third, second or first base and even shortstop. There are even some utility players, such as New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who have played catcher before. It's rare, but it shows the value they pose for teams.

Michael Corleone @mikestew2 Gotta say Buck Showalter is rite there should be a slot on #MLB #AllStarGame teams for utility players as they are a very important part of the game!! True baseball fans know!! Gotta say Buck Showalter is rite there should be a slot on #MLB #AllStarGame teams for utility players as they are a very important part of the game!! True baseball fans know!!

Utility players become most useful when a team suffers multiple injuries to their everyday players. Instead of calling up a minor-leaguer, teams can fill gaps in their lineup cards with utility players.

Now, Buck Showalter seems to think the MLB is forgetting about such players. In an interview, he spoke up about his belief that the All-Star Game should have a position that includes them.

“There should be a category in the All-Star Game, for lack of a better expression, for a utility player,” Showalter said on Saturday. “You can’t win without one. There should be a column there for those guys."

New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter uses Luis Guillorme as an example of a valuable utility player

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter wants his infielder Luis Guillorme to go to his year's All-Star Game.

Buck Showalter was particularly referring to New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme.

Guillorme is a utility player in the purest sense of the word. He can even chip in on offense. Showalter has frequently used him as both a pinch hitter and runner.

However, Guillorme's main use comes as a defender in the infield. He's played second base, third base and shortstop for the Mets before.

"[Utility players] should get recognized," Showalter continued. "Kind of like Guillorme. They’re very valuable. I’ve always wondered that — why they haven’t had one.”

Brent Martineau @BrentASJax



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… I think Showalter is correct about utility player in all star game…I also think nickel corner should have spot on All Pro and pro bowl team. I think Showalter is correct about utility player in all star game…I also think nickel corner should have spot on All Pro and pro bowl team.twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

It's a fair question. Guillorme is having an excellent season at the plate. He's hitting .331, with 43 hits and 22 runs over 130 at bats.

Perhaps the MLB will fulfill Showalter's request and add a utility player position for next season's All-Star Game.

