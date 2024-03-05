"There has been no compliance" - David Ortiz’s ex-wife Tiffany accuses Red Sox icon of neglecting divorce settlement terms

Back in May 2023, former Red Sox icon David Ortiz and his ex-wife Tiffany settled on their divorce. However, according to a recent report by RadarOnline, Tiffany accused the former World Series champion of not complying with the terms of their divorce settlement.

Per court documents, Tiffany asked for help from a Florida-based judge to get Ortiz to sign the paperwork for his Fidelity investment account. According to the terms of the settlement of their divorce in March 2023, David agreed to turn in 50% of his accounts to her.

However, despite repeated follow-ups, David has neglected the paperwork, forcing Tiffany to move to the court of law and protect her interests.

“As of the filing of this Motion, there has been no compliance by the Former Husband. The Former Husband has the ability to obtain a simple signature guarantee but has chosen not to do so," the motion on behalf of Tiffany read.

Tiffany wants the judge to rule in her motion, get David to sign the paperwork and also cover her legal fees.

More about the divorce settlement between Tiffany and David Ortiz

The couple, who share two children, D'Angelo and Alexandra, reached a settlement to avoid going to trial.

Tiffany took to Instagram and announced their split, along with a message that read:

“Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

According to RadarOnline, the settlement will give Tiffany half of David’s Big Papi Properties LLC, his retirement assets, and his collection of memorabilia.

Interestingly, a few months prior to the divorce, the man who shot David Ortiz in 2019 was sentenced to prison. According to TMZ, the judge sentenced the accused, 27-year-old Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, to 30 years in prison. Following the assassination attempt, Ortiz was rushed to the hospital and was fully recovered.

