"There hasn’t been that many guys that do that" - Former Dodgers star Kike Hernandez emphasises 'unique situation' amid free agency

Kike Hernandez is one of the most interesting free agents left on the market. A capable hitter, Hernandez's true value comes from being able to play the diamond on defense. He can pretty much go anywhere, which has value even if the offense isn't explosive.

However, a down year in 2023 likely dampened his market. There's expected to be interest from a few teams, but only the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team, has expressed interest.

Hernandez said via Dodger Blue:

“We did that a little bit the first time through, but I don’t mean this in any weird way and I mean this in the most humble way possible. I’m kind of like a unique player in the sense of I can play everywhere. There hasn’t been that many guys that do that. Of course, it would be stupid of me to compare myself after the year I just had to Ben Zobrist. There’s no way I’m getting that deal. So I’m kind of in a unique situation right now where there’s not much to comp.”

Hernandez said that he understands that it's tough to compare him to any other recent free agency deal. Ben Zobrist got a four-year, $56 million deal after 2015 with the Chicago Cubs. He is someone that Hernandez believes is a similar player.

However, he admitted that his performance in 2023 all but negates that sort of contract, making it hard to predict what a good offer will be. The utility defender doesn't have a market as a result, as most other players do not have his skill set.

Kike Hernandez is tough to compare

Kike Hernandez will eventually sign, but he has no idea what it will be for and for whom it will be. There aren't a lot of players like him, whose true value comes in where they can line up.

Kike Hernandez has interest from the Dodgers

One comparison would be Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. It's been a while since he played catcher, but he's played there, center field, left field, shortstop, third base, second base and has even pitched.

He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the team, and that could be a similar deal to whatever Hernandez gets.

