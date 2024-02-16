"There was nothing presented to me like that" - Yankees' GM Brian Cashman reveals being shocked by Shohei Ohtani's deferrals

The most sought-after free agent entering this offseason was two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP left the Los Angeles Angels in free agency to sign a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal cross-town with the Dodgers. Interestingly, other than historic numbers on his paycheck, the deferred value in his contract became the subject of discussion among many.

As per the details of the contract, Ohtani will only receive $2 million per year during his decade-long stint. After that, the remaining $680 million will be paid between 2034 and 2043, albeit with no interest charged.

In a recent appearance on Talkin' Yankees, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he was shocked upon learning Shohei Ohtani's contract details.

"I felt much better when I read Andrew Freeman's quotes that said he wouldn't have had the guts to actually present that or propose that as a contract offer. He said, you know, that it was actually Ohtani's idea, and that made a lot more sense to me. Because, you know, I was like, How do you even make an offer like that?" Cashman said.

"But it made sense when he said it came from Ohtani on his end. So, no, it was nothing presented to me like that, never ever in my history," he added.

Several analysts claimed the move was smart for the Dodgers and even from Ohtani's perspective, it is a good deal since his club will have the chance to put up a healthy roster during his stay.

Can Shohei Ohtani opt out of his contract?

Given the nature of Shohei Ohtani's contract, it's better to look out for potential liabilities in a deal.

According to ESPN, there are no traditional opt-out clauses in Ohtani's contract. However, per Ken Rosenthal, there is one clause that states, "If a specific change in Dodger personnel occurs, the player may opt out of the contract at the end of the season."

The opt-out clause will only take place if either the president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman or the controlling owner Mark Walter leaves the Dodgers. It's still a long shot, but you never know.

