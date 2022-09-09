"There was no possible way that anyone could be worse for your team" - Former Miami Marlins president David Samson once shared his brutally honest opinion of Alex Rodriguez

On December 6, 2018, former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez was on the receiving end of an insult. Then president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson, appeared on "The Dan Le Batard Show." In the episode, he put forward his savage viewpoint.

On the show, when David Samson was asked why the Miami Marlins didn't sign a contract with Alex Rodriguez, he responded:

"There was no possible way anyone could be worse for your team. The juice wasn’t worth his squeeze any more because he wasn’t a good player any more.

Samson added:

"We would have had the worst part. We would have had the circus without the parade.”

"Former Marlins president doesn't hold back on A-Rod, Jeter, Barry Bonds, trades." - ESPN

David Samson had no reservations about speaking what he felt.

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson confessed pitting Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez against each other to purchase the MLB franchise

A-Rod and Jeter as teammates, Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

The former Marlins president claimed on "The Dan Le Batard Show" that Alex Rodriguez expressed interest in purchasing the Miami Marlins before Hall of Famer Derek Jeter did. David openly admitted that he manipulated the bidding war by creating a clash between them.

With a grin on his face, Samson said:

"A-Rod wanted to be an owner, and Jeter wanted to be an owner. And I love the fact both wanted to be owners because they don’t like each other.

"So I would say stuff to Jeter’s camp like, ‘Hey, A-Rod is about to get this team.’ And I said to A-Rod, ‘You know Derek Jeter is about to own a team? You better up your bid by about $100 million in the next five minutes or Jeter is going to get the team.'"

In September 2017, Derek Jeter took over as CEO of the Miami Marlins with 16 investors for $1.2 billion.

"Reports: Derek Jeter group buys #Marlins for $1.2 billion." - NBC Sports Boston

Per David Samson, Rodriguez's interest in buying the Miami Marlins was reported to be false.

Prior to 2022, Jeter stepped down as the Marlins CEO, citing reasons that he shares a vision for the franchise that is not in sync with other investors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt