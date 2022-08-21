"There's no emotion anymore. There's no anything. It's like to me they don't even exist" - Los Angeles Angels ex-manager Joe Maddon shares brutal comments on the team amidst a struggling season 

The Los angeles Angels decided to move on from their manager Joe Maddon in the middle of the season. On June 7th, the Angels let Madden know that he was being relieved of his duties as manager of the club. The move seemed to surprise the long-time MLB manager.

"Once that happened, I dissolved my affiliation with them." "There's no emotion anymore. There's no anything. It's like to me they don't even exist, organizationally." - Joe Maddon

With players like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, MLB fans often wonder how the Angels are never in the playoffs. While Maddon was trying to motivate his club to turn the season around, he admitted that he got a mohawk. Unfortunately, Maddon was fired right before he could show the players.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Omg Joe Maddon got a mohawk “to try to awaken his team” but then he got fired so the Angels players never saw it Omg Joe Maddon got a mohawk “to try to awaken his team” but then he got fired so the Angels players never saw it https://t.co/22yQuJIG6J

"Omg Joe Maddon got a mohawk 'to try and awaken his team' but then he got fired so the Angels players never saw it" - Jomboy Media

After receiving news of his firing, Maddon ended his relationship with the organization. He stated that he doesn't feel any emotion towards the club. In his mind, the Angels don't even exist anymore.

With his time spent catching, transitioning to a scout for the organization and then eventually managing, Maddon spent 30 years (1975-2005) with the Angels organization. He then returned to manage the club again in 2020. He mentioned that he still texts some players and staff members from the club occasionally. While still having friends within the organization, Maddon doesn't wish any ill-will towards the club.

The Los Angeles Angels have had a worse record since firing Maddon. While it is clear that he was not to blame for the Angels' struggles, he admits them being worse doesn't make the situation any better. He doesn't want his friends in the organization to struggle.

The former Los Angeles Angels manager hasn't completely ruled out returning to the game

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels

While enjoying his unexpected time off, Joe Maddon revealed that he would be interested in coaching again if the opportunity arises. Maddon is in great health and has been around long enough to see what the game has evolved into today.

Maddon explained that he would only return to coaching if it was the right situation. He mentioned that he would have to feel good about the people he would be working with in the organization. He also mentioned that if he was to return, he wouldn't want to take a job where the the GM calls the shots. Maddon understands the game well and wants to call his own shots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy