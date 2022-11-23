The Philadelphia Phillies went on an incredible playoff run in 2022 that came up just short of winning it all. After losing in game six of the World Series to the Houston Astros, the eyes of the MLB world turned to the losing team's future plans.

The Phillies have plenty of options ahead of them to help improve their team to surpass their National League rivals. The team announced that President of Baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will be given an extension, taking him through the 2027 season.

Philadelphia sports radio host Isaiah "Ike" Reese shared his thoughts on the Phillies in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. Reese commented on the success the team found in 2022, and why it might be hard to repeat in 2023.

"There’s no going backwards now that we've tasted what it's like to be in the World Series again, we gotta add on to what they did this season. They sort of were a middling team, we had to fire the manager, and they got hot late. So we can’t get fooled as if this is the formula to get back to the World Series next year."

There are a multitude of moves that Reese hopes the team will make this offseason so they can compete for a championship yet again.

"We’re hoping for an infielder, somebody that can also be a steady bat in the lineup. Trea Turner, we’d love to get Trea Turner here. If we can’t get Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, I like him as well."

Reese added:

"I think we need another reliable starter. So I’m hoping to get, the pipe dream is Justin Verlander… those are the type of moves John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski are going to have to make this offseason."

Ike Reese also shared his thoughts on the current leadership situation for the Phillies, notably Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

"The funny thing about Kyle Schwarber is, he’s all or nothing. So he’s able to hit the ball out of the park. He hit, like 46 home runs, led the National League in home runs. But he batted like .210. On-base percentage was like .320. We love what Schwarber did this year, but he’s not a lead off hitter… I would love to see him drop down in the lineup a little bit."

He added:

"He wears that scowl on his face…He’s a great guy, the scowl on the face is endearing to Philadelphia. Quite frankly, because Bryce isn’t a vocal guy as much, we found out Kyle Schwarber was the pulse in the clubhouse. He was the vocal leader in the clubhouse. There were a couple times through the year he had to sort of lay down the law… he’s the unquestioned adult in the clubhouse."

A video of this Sportskeeda exclusive interview can be found below.

After falling short of a World Series championship, the Phillies will look to improve for the 2023 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies 2022 playoff run was truly magical, but tough to recreate

World Series Game Five - Bryce Harper

With a talented roster and a strong front office, the Phillies could go on another championship run very soon.

This video captures the incredible run the Phillies went on in 2022.

If they are able to make marked improvements to their lineup, they could be contenders once again in 2023.

