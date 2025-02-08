“There’s interest from the Cubs” – Analyst makes bold prediction on Dylan Cease and Michael King’s trade possibilities amid Padres’ ownership turmoil

The Chicago Cubs are an interesting team this season. They have made strides to make themselves better this winter bringing in guys like Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd.

PECOTA projections have them winning the National League Central by 10 games. However, there are some concerns with the team's starting rotation. The current rotation consists of Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Javier Assad, and Colin Rea.

There are teams like the San Diego Padres who are dangling some of their starting pitchers like Dylan Cease and Michael King to interested parties. Their ownership has been up in the air following Peter Seidler's death. But now the team has a sense of direction with John Seidler in charge.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think there's interest from the Cubs, I'm not sure if it's super aggressive, it doesn't sound like it's really aggressive or they are on the verge of anything. Dylan Cease is going to cost too much in my opinion," said Sahadev Sharma.

Expand Tweet

Sharma believes Cease will cost the team far too much money. However, Michael King is a different story.

"Michael King could make sense. Ultimately, I think Preller is going to do everything he can to avoid trading anyone really at this point" said Sharma.

The Cubs are still a contender to sign Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs FA Target - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

There is still one big name left on the open market as we get closer and closer to the start of the 2025 season. Alex Bregman is still mulling over his options as time ticks away.

The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are viewed by many as the top two teams in the running. However, neither of these teams offered him exactly what he is looking for.

"The Cubs are as serious as any team about this, but the creativity of the contract and the length of the contract continues to be the problem. He really hasn't gotten a 6-year deal for $180 million" said Bruce Levine.

Expand Tweet

Bregman is searching for a six-year deal with an AAV of $30 million. However, he has not gotten that, but he did get an offer close to that from the Houston Astros and they have reportedly upped their offer. So, the ball is in Bregman's court.

Time is starting to run out for two-time All-Star to make a decision. It will be interesting to see when and who he chooses to sign his next contract with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback