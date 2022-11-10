There are now rumors within the baseball community that Trea Turner might be headed to the Philadelphia Phillies. Now that the multi-time All-Star is free from his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the shortstop sent a legendary video package to multiple MLB teams that highlighted his career achievements.

Now, it seems that the smooth-sliding 29-year-old's preferred destination is the City of Brotherly Love.

David Grzybowski @DavidGrzyTV



“There’s some interesting rumblings Trea Turner wants to be here.”



In an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic, MLB senior writer for The Athletic Jayson Stark confirmed rumors that the former National League batting champion is eyeing a move to the Phils.

This comes as great news for Philadelphia Phillies fans as Trea Turner is not only superb at the plate, but can make spectacular plays on the defensive side of the ball as well.

At the moment, the only shortstop that is listed on the Phillies' official roster is 25-year-old Bryson Stott. The UNLV product posted a .234/.295/.653 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs across 127 regular-season games. Turner's rumored arrival just boosts the Phillies' hopes of making a return to the World Series next season and winning it all.

Masataka Yoshida prefers the Philadelphia Phillies

Masataka Yoshida playing for Japan.

Now that several reports are suggesting that at least three NPB stars have requested to be listed for international free agency, the Philadelphia Phillies are the preferred team for one of the Japanese superstars.

Masataka Yoshida, one of the most prolific sluggers in the NPB since his arrival, has stated before that he admires Philadelphia Phillies and multi-time NL MVP Bryce Harper.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks For what it’s worth he reportedly idolizes Bryce Harper For what it’s worth he reportedly idolizes Bryce Harper https://t.co/oQOLNBF4hZ

"For what it’s worth he reportedly idolizes Bryce Harper" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The superstar outfielder led his Orix Buffaloes to their first Japan Series title in 26 years after toppling the reigning champion Tokyo Yakult Swallows in seven games. Not since the Ichiro-led Orix BlueWave in 1996 has the franchise tasted a Japan Series victory, but Yoshida delivered the goods for the squad.

In just 119 games over the past season, Yoshida compiled a slash line of .335/.447/.561 with an OPS of 1.008 that merited another All-Star selection for the 29-year-old.

With the prospect of having Turner, Yoshida, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber in the same batting lineup, the future certainly seems sunny in Philadelphia.

