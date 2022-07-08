Create
Notifications

"There’s not much better in life than beating Boston!" "Can I get a f*** Boston?" - New York Yankees become first MLB team to secure 60 wins with victory over rival Boston Red Sox

The Yankees celebrate win number 60
The Yankees celebrate win number 60
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jul 08, 2022 08:36 AM IST

The New York Yankees became the first team in the MLB to reach the 60-win mark with a win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

The game was a close one, ending 6-5 after a fiery comeback from the Red Sox came up just short. Josh Donaldson got the scoring started with a grand slam, giving his team the runs they needed.

Having a great rival is a boon for any fanbase, and there is no rivalry in baseball better than this one. This rivalry has existed for over 100 years, and every game is a new piece of history.

For fans in New York, no win is more important than the ones over Boston.

@Yankees There’s not much better in life than beating Boston!

This has been a rallying cry for the New York Yankees for as long as any living fan can remember. As long as the Yankees keep beating the Red Sox, their fans will be happy.

Can I get a fuck Boston?

As if winning 60 games wasn't enough reason to celebrate, it came against the team's most bitter rival. This sent the celebrations into the stratosphere.

New York Yankees achieve win number 60 at Fenway Park

Josh Donaldson after his grand slam
Josh Donaldson after his grand slam

The only team that has found success against the New York Yankees this season has been the Houston Astros. Despite this challenge, fans in New York still believe that their team is at the top of the league and cannot be stopped.

The most nerves I’ve had watching a game all season! Love beating the Sox 💪🏼 #RepBx #justwalkdeversgerrit #firsttosixty twitter.com/yankees/status…

Thursday's game came down to the wire, but this rivalry deserves great games.

This was just the first of a four-game series. It was a great tone-setter for the level of competition we can expect.

Nothing brings me joy like beating Boston, it brings a tear to my eyes twitter.com/yankees/status…

This big win also came without two of the Yankees' biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. The fact that their offense barely skipped a beat without those two sluggers is a testament to their depth.

Big win against Boston without Judge and Rizzo! twitter.com/yankees/status…

Starting off the road series with a win is the perfect way to begin, especially in the AL East where every win matters.

I would like to thank the New York Yankees for restoring a small bit of my sanity this evening. twitter.com/yankees/status…

The New York Yankees have almost three times more wins than losses. This feat is only achievable by a historically special team, and that's exactly what we are seeing now.

The Yankees have a chance to etch their names into the record books.

60-23 now, that's just ridiculous lol! twitter.com/Yankees/status…
Also Read Article Continues below

New York fans have celebrated a win 60 times this season, and they are still overjoyed each time.

@Yankees Keep going, the yanks 😎 60 wins 🔥

The New York Yankees won a clutch game against the Boston Red Sox to hit 60 wins, and their fans took a well-deserved victory lap.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...