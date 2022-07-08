"There’s not much better in life than beating Boston!" "Can I get a f*** Boston?" - New York Yankees become first MLB team to secure 60 wins with victory over rival Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees became the first team in the MLB to reach the 60-win mark with a win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

The game was a close one, ending 6-5 after a fiery comeback from the Red Sox came up just short. Josh Donaldson got the scoring started with a grand slam, giving his team the runs they needed.

Having a great rival is a boon for any fanbase, and there is no rivalry in baseball better than this one. This rivalry has existed for over 100 years, and every game is a new piece of history.

For fans in New York, no win is more important than the ones over Boston.

This has been a rallying cry for the New York Yankees for as long as any living fan can remember. As long as the Yankees keep beating the Red Sox, their fans will be happy.

As if winning 60 games wasn't enough reason to celebrate, it came against the team's most bitter rival. This sent the celebrations into the stratosphere.

New York Yankees achieve win number 60 at Fenway Park

Josh Donaldson after his grand slam

The only team that has found success against the New York Yankees this season has been the Houston Astros. Despite this challenge, fans in New York still believe that their team is at the top of the league and cannot be stopped.

Thursday's game came down to the wire, but this rivalry deserves great games.

This was just the first of a four-game series. It was a great tone-setter for the level of competition we can expect.

This big win also came without two of the Yankees' biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. The fact that their offense barely skipped a beat without those two sluggers is a testament to their depth.

Starting off the road series with a win is the perfect way to begin, especially in the AL East where every win matters.

The New York Yankees have almost three times more wins than losses. This feat is only achievable by a historically special team, and that's exactly what we are seeing now.

The Yankees have a chance to etch their names into the record books.

New York fans have celebrated a win 60 times this season, and they are still overjoyed each time.

The New York Yankees won a clutch game against the Boston Red Sox to hit 60 wins, and their fans took a well-deserved victory lap.

