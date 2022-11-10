Bryce Harper and Kevin Long first crossed paths during their time at the Washington Nationals. The latter subsequently joined Harper at the Philadelphia Phillies three years later.

Long is Harper's hitting coach and the pair have had a fruitful couple of years working alongside each other.

Long, a long-time admirer of Harper, has been nothing short of amazed at the potential the designated hitter possesses.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



hitting coach Kevin Long describes his confidence levels in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, predicts a



@alannarizzo | #RedOctober "At this point with those two, righty or lefty, it doesn't matter." @Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long describes his confidence levels in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, predicts a #WorldSeries X-factor in the Philly lineup and more on #HighHeat "At this point with those two, righty or lefty, it doesn't matter."@Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long describes his confidence levels in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, predicts a #WorldSeries X-factor in the Philly lineup and more on #HighHeat.@alannarizzo | #RedOctober https://t.co/aD1v0bV5j6

"At this point with those two, righty or lefty, it doesn't matter." @Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long describes his confidence levels in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, predicts a #WorldSeries X-factor in the Philly lineup, and more on #HighHeat. @alannarizzo #RedOctober" - MLB Network, Twitter

Many undermined Harper after he signed his 13-year, $330 million deal before the 2019 season with the Phillies. Meanwhile, the hitter has gone on to prove all his critics wrong.

Long has been particularly impressed with how Harper has handled the burden of expectation. Especially so with the kind of contract he signed in a tough town like Philadelphia.

"Bank was open today!" - Bryce Harper, Twitter

“These guys can be ruthless," Long said of the Philadelphia fans. “It doesn’t bother him. He embraces it.”

Long, also a former Yankee hitting coach, believed that Harper would’ve excelled in The Bronx. He said Thursday before the Phillies lost 3-2 to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park:

“He would have thrived there."

“I just know the bigger the stage, it seems like he’s up for it and he’s game-on,’’ Long said.

Unmistakable Latin Flavor @UrinatingTree "Yankees, this is Bryce Harper: He is begging you to sign him, as it's been his lifelong dream to play in pinstripes. His defect is that Hal Steinbrenner has no interest in going over the luxury tax threshold." "Yankees, this is Bryce Harper: He is begging you to sign him, as it's been his lifelong dream to play in pinstripes. His defect is that Hal Steinbrenner has no interest in going over the luxury tax threshold." https://t.co/bPRpYdpc6E

"Yankees, this is Bryce Harper: He is begging you to sign him, as it's been his lifelong dream to play in pinstripes. His defect is that Hal Steinbrenner has no interest in going over the luxury tax threshold." - Unmistakable Latin Flavor, Twitter

Bryce Harper’s historic 2022 postseason

Harper has had a postseason written in gold and he’s had an absolute ball every step of the way.

Harper hit .382/.414/.818 with six home runs, six doubles, and 13 RBIs in 14 playoff games. He led his teammates this postseason with a franchise-record of 21 hits.

The hitter's heroics throughout the season also earned him the NLCS MVP award.

"Bryce Harper. Mr. October. 2022 NLCS MVP." - Kade Kistner, Twitter

This season may have just been his best one yet, but everybody expects him to come back bigger next season!

Poll : 0 votes