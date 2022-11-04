"These guys will show up, I guarantee it. They're going to fight to the end" - Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson confident his team will come out ready to battle in Game 6 of WS

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. With the series tied at 2-2, game five in Philadelphia was a must-win for the Phillies. The home team were unable to take their chances on the night and now trail the series heading back to Houston.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was philosophical when asked how his team moves forward from here. They face a long trip to Houston with a hostile atmosphere awaiting them at Minute Maid Park.

"These guys will show up, I guarantee it. They'll fight to the end," said Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies are one loss away from losing the World Series. The franchise has only won the coveted title twice in the team's history. Their last World Series victory was in 2008.

Thomson is confident, however, that his team can turn it around. The Phillies were close to taking the lead several times in game five but fell just short.

If the Phillies have any chance of coming back in this series, they will need the bats to turn up in Houston. Led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto, the Phillies have put up big numbers.

This offense leads the MLB Playoffs in most of the major categories. They have already recorded a postseason-high 23 home runs and 73 RBIs. After 16 games, they are averaging 4.625 runs per game. Six different Phillies players have home runs during this playoff run.

The Philadelphia Phillies offense has led them to their first WS appearance since 2009

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after a home run in the 2022 World Series

Manager Rob Thomson had a point when he stated the team just needs to maintain the same approach.

"I think the approach is the same that we've had. Just come out the next day and go get them," added Thomson

Aside from the 5-0 no-hit fiasco in game four, the Philadelphia Phillies have been competitive during this series. If not for some excellent pitching from Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, the Phillies could easily be leading the series.

"Phillies manager Rob Thomson: 'We were no-hit early in the year in New York against the Mets and came back and won the next day so we have got a short memory.'" - Mike Puma

Rob Thomson has done an excellent job of turning this team's season around. The Phillies parted ways with veteran manager Joe Girardi halfway through the season and appointed Thomson in his place. The Canadian manager has responded well and has been a hit in his first managerial job in the MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face an uphill battle from this moment onwards. They will need to be at their best if they hope to have any chance of winning two straight games in Houston. Game six is set to take place on Sunday, November 6.

