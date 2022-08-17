"I mean he sank himself. ", "Cheaters should not be the face of baseball" - MLB world lashes out at Dominican DH for his statement on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension

Shocking news came out Friday involving San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for PEDs. Due to this, the All-Star shortstop will be suspended for 80 games effective immediately. This means we will not see Tatis in a baseball uniform for the rest of the season.

The news is rather unfortunate for the Padres organization and their fans. San Diego made a splash at the trade deadline, acquiring the likes of All-Star outfielder; Juan Soto. Tatis was medically cleared to start swinging the bat again and was just starting his rehab stint in the minor leagues. This is unfortunate for San Diego fans. They were looking forward to the pair of them teaming up for a deep postseason run.

As news of the suspension broke, players and fans took to social media to voice their opinions.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Edwin Encarnación on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension: "The MLB sank him. I'm sure that if the same thing that happened to Tatis Jr. had happened to another player that you know, MLB would have handled it differently. It's incredible what they did to the face of baseball". Edwin Encarnación on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension: "The MLB sank him. I'm sure that if the same thing that happened to Tatis Jr. had happened to another player that you know, MLB would have handled it differently. It's incredible what they did to the face of baseball". https://t.co/lUXm9uGSib

Former MLB slugger Edwin Encarnacion suggested that Major League Baseball did this to the star deliberately. He went on to argue that he believes that if this was another player, the MLB might cover it up. These are pretty strong opinions from someone who has played in the MLB.

cyril akin @mcmullendc191 @hgomez27 Cheaters should not be the face of baseball. Period. Really disappointing to hear Edwin be so ridiculous. @hgomez27 Cheaters should not be the face of baseball. Period. Really disappointing to hear Edwin be so ridiculous.

While there could be some truth to what Encarnacion said, many fans believe that the Padres shortstop did this to himself.

It's hard to argue that the MLB would sabotage one of their young stars. The game of baseball is better if the All-Star shortstop is playing. There's not much the MLB can get out of suspending someone they have actively promoted as the face of baseball.

Having been the face of baseball, it is no surprise that many people are upset with Tatis Jr.

However, some fans are questioning whether the MLB has covered up any PED suspensions in the past.

Makes me think there’s been other cases like this and MLB has covered shit up. @hgomez27 How could they have handled it differently!???Makes me think there’s been other cases like this and MLB has covered shit up. @hgomez27 How could they have handled it differently!???Makes me think there’s been other cases like this and MLB has covered shit up.

Can Fernando Tatis Jr. Rebuild his legacy?

It will be interesting to see if he will be able to rebuild his legacy after he serves his suspension. He is relatively young and has plenty of baseball left in him. If he is to get popped for PEDs, it's better to do it while he's young.

Jim Dandy @Yanks317 @hgomez27 This is ridiculous. Look I don’t think it’s that big a deal for his legacy. He’ll continue to be tested constantly going forward and if he is just as good as he was before why should we hold this against him. BUT the rule is the rule, nobody feels bad for him. Go to the team MD @hgomez27 This is ridiculous. Look I don’t think it’s that big a deal for his legacy. He’ll continue to be tested constantly going forward and if he is just as good as he was before why should we hold this against him. BUT the rule is the rule, nobody feels bad for him. Go to the team MD

If he can come back and perform the way he has been, there is no question that he can build back his legacy. No one mentions Frankie Montas, who was given an 80-game suspension back in 2019. As long as Tatis can wow the fans, he will have no problem winning back their praise.

