“They should beat the garbage a** Phillies” - Anxious Los Angeles Angels fans see hope for ending losing streak during weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies

Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to get their seasons back on track when they clash for a three-game series this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

Neither team looks good heading into it. The Angels head into Philadelphia coming off back-to-back sweeps by the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. They've dropped eight of their last 10 games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have not looked as dominant as usually do. Trout is 4-for-30 in his last seven games, and Ohtani is 4-for-22 in the same time span. He also got lit up pitching against the Yankees yesterday.

The Philadelphia Phillies aren't looking any better. They just fired their manager, Joe Girardi, after losing seven of their last 10 games. They're in third place in the National League East and 12 games back of the first-place New York Mets. What's more, Bryce Harper has been dealing with minor injuries and is batting just .208 in his last six games.

Here's how Twitter is anticipating the upcoming series.

Anxious Los Angeles Angels fans see hope for ending losing streak during weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are 22-29 this season.

This Los Angeles Angels fan sees the upcoming Phillies series as an opportunity to turn things around. Luckily, the Angels are still two games over .500 with a 27-25 record. Their season is still very-much alive.

Soto ⚾️ @SotoP_23 The Angels play the Phillies today. They just fired their manager. This is a huge opportunity to get back on track. We gotta take full advantage. #GoHalos The Angels play the Phillies today. They just fired their manager. This is a huge opportunity to get back on track. We gotta take full advantage. #GoHalos

This Philadelphia Phillies fan doesn't have high hopes for this series. Times are tough in Philly.

Absolutely Hammered @AH_Pod just learned the Angels are on an 8 game losing streak. that guarantees the Phillies get swept. we all know this. make peace with it now. just learned the Angels are on an 8 game losing streak. that guarantees the Phillies get swept. we all know this. make peace with it now.

This Angels fan is on the verge of giving up. Only a series win will keep them on board.

. @DetmersSZN If the Angels don’t take 2/3 against the Phillies then imma give up If the Angels don’t take 2/3 against the Phillies then imma give up

This fan thinks both the Angels and Phillies "reek," with the Angels being slightly worse.

haloszn @haloSZN Despite losing their manager today, the clubhouse being toxic and playing poorly in general, I still do not believe the Phillies outreek the Angels tonight Despite losing their manager today, the clubhouse being toxic and playing poorly in general, I still do not believe the Phillies outreek the Angels tonight

This user thinks there are two ways this series can go: Either the Phillies will be too distracted with their problems or the Angels will.

OCILOHC @Choleeco @SamBlum3 Either the angels win this series because the Phillies are distracted with the stuff going on or we still can’t score and lose @SamBlum3 Either the angels win this series because the Phillies are distracted with the stuff going on or we still can’t score and lose

This fan doesn't care that the Angels have lost eight straight games. He thinks the Phillies are too "bad" to stand a chance.

🎃 @VinnyCastagna @mauro_guzman21 @Angels They should beat the garbage ass Phillies they are soooo bad @mauro_guzman21 @Angels They should beat the garbage ass Phillies they are soooo bad

This fan thinks that the Phillies from September 2021 are sticking around all season.

Jack Fritz @JackFritzWIP It’s pretty crazy that we’ve got September Phillies for an entire season this year. It’s pretty crazy that we’ve got September Phillies for an entire season this year.

This fan thinks the Phillies and Angels have lots in common.

you already knew. @young_stud_ I just realized something. The phillies are the East coast angels. Slugging offense with 0 pitching I just realized something. The phillies are the East coast angels. Slugging offense with 0 pitching

The good news is that one team has to come out of the series on top. Either Los Angeles Angels or Philadelphia Phillies fans will be rejoicing over a series win in three days.

