"They earned that sweep" - Marlins manager sends proud message to team after historic Yankees sweep to get back to .500

The Miami Marlins etched their name in franchise history books after defeating the New York Yankees 7-3 in the series finale on Sunday night at LoanDepot Park.The win helped the Marlins secure a series sweep against the Yankees, their first against the franchise. The three consecutive wins also helped Miami to a 55-55 record, becoming a .500 team.Following the historic win, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough shared a proud message for his players.“Guys in there are excited. They should be (proud), they earned that sweep,&quot; McCullough said. &quot;I'm very proud of how we’ve done it, to get back to .500.”Marlins' series sweep means that the National League East franchise now has a 25-24 record (including postseason) against the Yankees, the best by any team against MLB's most successful team.Miami holds a .510 win percentage against the Yankees, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (.479), Washington Nationals (.477), Detroit Tigers (.469) and St. Louis Cardinals (.469).Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on being swept by MarlinsWhile the Marlins manager is proud of his team's performance over the last three games, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is getting ready to face some tough questions.“It’s getting to be real gut check time,” Boone said. “It’s getting late. It’s certainly not too late for us. I am confident that we’re going to get it together, but that’s all it is right now. It’s empty until we start doing it.”The Yankees arrived in Miami winning four of their last five games but a series sweep has left them reeling in the American League East standings. They now trail fierce rivals Boston Red Sox in second place by 1.5 games and are 4.5 games behind leaders the Toronto Blue Jays.