"They should be embarrassed" - MLB analyst reserves his verdict for Red Sox if they fail to sign 'perfect fit' Jordan Montgomery

Boston Red Sox analyst Chris Cotillo took to social media to express his disappointment and dissatisfaction with the team’s failure to reach an agreement with ace pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The reported self-imposed budget limit for the 2024 season has sparked criticism from both the media and fans, with Cotillo describing it as an embarrassment for the Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

Cotillo’s tweet, quoting Sean McAdam, highlighted that the budget had been set for months and gave his opinion on the team’s apparent reluctance to make a move, especially for a pitcher who has proven skills, experience and is a current World Series champion. According to Cotillo, convincing team owner John Henry at a specific price could be an impediment to a deal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[The Red Sox] should be embarrassed if their self-imposed budget keeps it from happening." - Chris Cotillo.

Red Sox have been slow to make a deal with Jordan Montgomery

The ongoing controversy with Montgomery is one of the most significant uncertainties for the Red Sox this Spring Training. According to reports, Montgomery recently spoke with the team, but no resolution was reached.

World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game Two

Manager Alex Core confirmed the meeting with Montgomery, but declined to give away any other information. Fans and analysts agree that the former Texas Rangers’ ace would be a great addition to the Red Sox’ rotation due to their need for more power on their pitching staff.

Adding Jordan Montgomery could strengthen the team’s position and make it more likely for them to be in the wild-card race come September. Especially after the departure of Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves.

Montgomery’s track record, which includes a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts last season and a key contribution to the Texas Rangers’ World Series victory, makes him a valuable asset to the Red Sox. Furthermore, he has also become appealing to fans given his experience in the American League East and personal ties to the city of Boston.

As the Red Sox continue to play the waiting game, fans and analysts remain unhappy at the way the team has managed this offseason, pressing the organization to make a deal with Montgomery to improve their pitching staff for the upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.