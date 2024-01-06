"They didn't even offer me water or peanuts" - Incoming Brewers manager Pat Murphy jokes about straightforward interview with Milwaukee

In November, the Milwaukee Brewers promoted bench coach Pat Murphy as the team's new manager. Murphy will be taking over for Craig Counsell, now managing the Chicago Cubs.

Murphy has been with the Brew Crew since after the 2015 season. He and Counsell share a special bond as Murphy was Counsell's coach during his playing career at the University of Notre Dame.

Murphy joined Foul Territory TV to discuss his new managerial position. He joked about how bare-bones the interview process was, where he received no food or drinks.

"My interviews with the Brewers was straight forward. I know the guys. They didn't even offer me water, or peanuts, or crackers" stated Murphy.

Murphy also was not a fan of the absence of breaks during the managerial interview. It put him in quite a predicament.

"There was no breaks. I had to pee like a racehorse, and I was like, 'I got nothing,'" said Murphy.

While Pat Murphy would have liked some incentives during the interview, he is happy to get another chance as a manager. He will have a lot of help, as the Brewers are expected to fight for a National League Central title this upcoming season.

Taking a look at Brewers manager Pat Murphy's early days

Cleveland Indians v Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy attended Florida Atlantic University, was the team's catcher and pitched occasionally. In 2008, he was inducted into the school's Baseball Hall of Fame.

After his time with FAU, Murphy signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants in 1982. He played in the minors between the Giants and San Diego Padres for four seasons. He also played for two independent teams.

Murphy started his managerial career in 1983 with Maryville College. He spent two seasons there before being hired by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags as the team's baseball and assistant football coach.

In 1987, he got his big break after the University of Notre Dame hired him as the head baseball coach. He took the team to the NCAA Regional finals in the 1992, 1993 and 1994 seasons.

In 1995, Murphy was hired by Arizona State University. This is where he became the youngest collegiate coach to win 500 career games. In 1998, he was named Baseball America's Coach of the Year.

Murphy is more than qualified to head into the 2024 season as the Brewers' new manager. It will be interesting to see how he handles it.

