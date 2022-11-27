The Los Angeles Dodgers are desperatly in need of a shotstop. After a season in which the club won an MLB-best 111 games, they eventually fell short of their ultimate goal. The team lost to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, seemingly triggering wholesale changes within the organization.

Trea Turner was one of the leaders of the 2022 team. He is a free agent this offseason and the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are both rumored to be interested. It seems likely that the Dodgers will lose their All-Star infielder. The organization will now look are alternative options. Bill Plunkett, who covers the Dodgers, spoke to MLB Network regarding the issue.

"They gotta find a shortstop. Honestly, I don't think it's gonna be one of the four free agents," said Plunkett

Along with Turner, Plunkett is most likely referring to Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts. All four of those players are high-profile players that will be available. There will be a lot of interest in all four of those players and they will not come cheap.

#HighHeat | @MadDogUnleashed

Carlos Correa recently opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins after just one season. Xander Bogaerts is apparently unhappy with how negotiations have proceeded in Boston and is looking to move on. Dansby Swanson is a 2022 All-Star and World Series champion. The Dodgers have been linked with all three players.

Plunkett, however, believes Los Angeles will not target any of those shortstops. He believes that Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames could be the ideal fit for the organization. Plunkett added:

"They might have their eyes on Willy Adames...maybe they can swing something with Milwaukee"

Adames is a proven hitter and an elite defender who has shown that he can play the position at a high level. He has a career .255/.322/.448 slash line and had an impressive season in 2022, recording 31 home runs and 91 RBIs.

The Dodgers have spent big on their roster over the previous decade. They are consistently at the top of the payroll charts. The team is filled with talent on the offensive and defensive side. Nothing short of a World Series will suffice for Dave Roberts and the organization.

