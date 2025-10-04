‘They did their homework’ – Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez opens up on pitching to a savvy Dodgers lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies open their NLDS clash against the LA Dodgers with starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez on the mound. The Dodgers, the defending champions, boast an array of former MVPs, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.As such, it won't be easy for Sanchez, but he will at least have recent experience pitching against them. The Phillies ace pitched against the Dodgers on Sept. 16. In that game, he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs, including two home runs and recorded six strikeouts as well.Heading into Saturday's game, Sanchez was asked by reporters about the pros and cons of meeting the same Dodgers lineup in the NLDS Game 1.&quot;It has its pros and cons, right? I matched up against them, and I pitched against them, but at the same time, they took the bats off me, and they did their homework too,&quot; Sanchez said.&quot;So it's just about studying the opponent every time that you're out there, trying to execute your plan, and trying to capitalize on the weaknesses that you may or may not see from the opponents. That's a big part of it.&quot;Cristopher Sanchez reveals Zack Wheeler came into campZack Wheeler, who's ruled out for the season after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, visited Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler was in the middle of an excellent season before a disappointing diagnosis came along. However, that won't stop him from visiting the team and sharing his insights on how to approach NLDS Game 1 against the Dodgers.Cristopher Sanchez said Wheeler met with him and shared some advice ahead of his start.“He was here yesterday, actually, and we talked about a lot of things,&quot; Sanchez said. &quot;He was really excited. He shared that he was excited for myself and for everything that's been going on with my career recently.&quot;But aside from that, we talked about a lot of things. He asked me if I was ready. I said, of course I am. And as far as myself, I have to go out there and compete, keep the best of myself while I'm on the mound.”Cristopher Sanchez will be dueled by Shohei Ohtani from the opposite mound as we are only few hours away from witnessing the spectacle.