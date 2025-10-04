  • home icon
  'They did their homework' – Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez opens up on pitching to a savvy Dodgers lineup

‘They did their homework’ – Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez opens up on pitching to a savvy Dodgers lineup

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 04, 2025 07:03 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez opens up on pitching to a savvy Dodgers lineup - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies open their NLDS clash against the LA Dodgers with starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez on the mound. The Dodgers, the defending champions, boast an array of former MVPs, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

As such, it won't be easy for Sanchez, but he will at least have recent experience pitching against them. The Phillies ace pitched against the Dodgers on Sept. 16. In that game, he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs, including two home runs and recorded six strikeouts as well.

Heading into Saturday's game, Sanchez was asked by reporters about the pros and cons of meeting the same Dodgers lineup in the NLDS Game 1.

"It has its pros and cons, right? I matched up against them, and I pitched against them, but at the same time, they took the bats off me, and they did their homework too," Sanchez said.
"So it's just about studying the opponent every time that you're out there, trying to execute your plan, and trying to capitalize on the weaknesses that you may or may not see from the opponents. That's a big part of it."
Cristopher Sanchez reveals Zack Wheeler came into camp

Zack Wheeler, who's ruled out for the season after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, visited Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler was in the middle of an excellent season before a disappointing diagnosis came along. However, that won't stop him from visiting the team and sharing his insights on how to approach NLDS Game 1 against the Dodgers.

Cristopher Sanchez said Wheeler met with him and shared some advice ahead of his start.

“He was here yesterday, actually, and we talked about a lot of things," Sanchez said. "He was really excited. He shared that he was excited for myself and for everything that's been going on with my career recently.
"But aside from that, we talked about a lot of things. He asked me if I was ready. I said, of course I am. And as far as myself, I have to go out there and compete, keep the best of myself while I'm on the mound.”

Cristopher Sanchez will be dueled by Shohei Ohtani from the opposite mound as we are only few hours away from witnessing the spectacle.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

