 "They did the honorable thing" "Respect to them youngsters" - MLB Twitter applauds group of fans that caught Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball for returning priceless collectible to Yankees clubhouse

This has been a season like no other for Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees slugger notched his 60th home run of the year on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Judge is now only one big swing away from tying Roger Maris’ long-standing American League record for most home runs in a season. He also matched Babe Ruth’s tally of 60 homers, becoming only the third Yankee in history to reach that milestone.

Behind every historic home run ball, there is always a scuffle in the stands vying for a priceless collectible. Such landmark balls can fetch up to millions in the market.

As expected, plenty of fans got involved in a fight for Judge’s 60th HR ball, resembling a mosh pit at a heavy metal concert. Eventually, it was a group of friends who turned out to be the lucky victors.

To everyone’s disbelief, the friends handed the ball over to the Yankees clubhouse - for no money in return. As a gesture of gratitude, the Yankees gifted autographed baseballs and bats to everyone in the group.

The sports memorabilia market is known to generate hundreds and thousands of dollars for rare collectibles. Judge’s 60th HR ball would have definitely fetched a grand payday for everyone involved.

Widely-loathed baseball collector Zach Hample, who caught Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th career hit, pressured the Yankees into paying $150,000 to a charity of his choice.

Aaron Judge’s last home run ball of the season could net a record-setting amount

Judge homered 52 times during his rookie 2017 season. However, he has been on a different level altogether this season.

Addressing reporters after the game last night, Judge said:

""Getting a chance to play baseball in Yankee Stadium in a packed house on a first-place team, that's what you dream about." - Aaron Judge

Judge's last home run ball of the season, whatever number that turns out to be, could net a record-setting amount. He is currently on course to end the year with 66 home runs.

Fair play to these young kids, who chose morals and values over making an overnight fortune.

