"They’ll seize the opportunity and sign Josh Hader, too" - MLB insider believes Dodgers could make late swoop for coveted closer

The offseason has been a blessing for Dodgers fans as their team continued to build up the best roster possible for 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t set any limit in their negotiations and have already spent over $1.2 billion to get some of the most sought-after players. Even though the Dodgers failed to land Shota Imanaga, their search for talent is far from over.

They shifted their focus to another top free agent, a former San Diego Padres closer, Josh Hader. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Hader is looking for a deal that could exceed Edwin Diaz’s signing. Although no team has offered that much money yet, the Dodgers are among the frontrunners, Bowden believes.

“He's looking for a deal north of Edwin Diaz, so it would be five years, over $100 million, and so far, no club has gone to that ballpark, at least as of yet. But the three teams that are in play are the New York Yankees, the Texas Rangers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers," Bowden reported.

The New York Yankees previously offered a $300 million deal to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so they’re capable of negotiating with Josh Hader. The Texas Rangers recently won the World Series and are willing to defend the crown by boosting their roster. However, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale matched the tone in favor of the Dodgers:

“If Hader is still on the market in a month, and they can grab him for less than the five-year contract in excess of $100 million he’s seeking, they’ll seize the opportunity and sign him, too."

Josh Hader played 61 games last season. He had a 1.28 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 33 saves. His numbers could be a factor when the suitors negotiate with the five-time All-Star.

What’s new for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

New rumors are swirling around the Los Angeles Dodgers every day. They are in the midst of one of the most successful offseasons ever, having added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez.

After boasting their offense with All-Stars, they have now shifted their focus on the bullpen. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, reported that the team is in the mix to re-sign 36-year-old veteran reliever Ryan Brasier.

Yakyu Cosmopolitan has also tweeted about the Dodgers’ alleged interest in Roki Sasaki as they have monitored him since high school.

Since Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias haven’t confirmed their future destinations, many pundits believe that the Dodgers will remain in the market for an All-Star ace.

