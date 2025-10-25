“They look defeated already” - Fans react to Mookie Betts’ “turn the page” comment after Dodgers’ Game 1 loss vs. Blue Jays

Game 1 of the World Series 2025 witnessed the Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 11-4 to take a 1-0 lead. After the game, Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts interacted with the media.Betts mentioned &quot;it's one game,&quot; and that the Dodgers need to turn the page. While he acknowledged the team's defeat, Betts declared the Dodgers' focus should be on Game 2. Mookie Betts said:While Betts' reaction to the loss against the Blue Jays received encouragement from many fans, some trolled the player. Based on Betts' answer, one fan wrote that the Dodgers look &quot;defeated already.&quot; The fan wrote:Cary319 @bigtallwallLINKAfter they lose tmw ask him this same question They look defeated already No heartLet us take a look at more reactions to Betts' statement:&quot;Problem is the top guys are getting on, but then you have the bottom of the order striking out swinging at balls in the dirt, killing rallies. I think Roberts should shake the lineup up a bit,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;This smug, cockiness is just to mask his saltiness. It will bite him,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Yall sucked today baldy,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Maybe you can f****ng stop striking out, you overpaid c**k,&quot; wrote a fan.While the Dodgers had a quiet outing against the Toronto Blue Jays last night, Mookie Betts found his name on the list of run scorers for the Dodgers. In Game 1, Betts had four at-bats and scored one run.Dodgers manager says his team needs to be 'better' ahead of Game 2 against Blue JaysDodgers manager Dave Roberts interacted with the media after losing to the Blue Jays in Game 1. In his interaction, Roberts said the Dodgers need to be 'better,' and also spoke about what he wants from his team ahead of Game 2.Roberts said:“There were some pivotal at-bats that can flip games that I think we can be better at. At times the offense looks great building innings, but in some key at-bats you have to win pitches and use the other side of the field, get a hit, take a walk, whatever it might be. We can be better. We need to be better. Gausman and those guys are fired up and playing good baseball.&quot;Roberts added that from innings one to nine, the Dodgers need to continue to take good at-bats and play good baseball. The Dodgers manager concluded by saying his team will be fine using this method.