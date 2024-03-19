"They look like a playoff team from here" - MLB analyst voices optimism for Giants after Cy Young winner Blake Snell's $62 million deal

The San Francisco Giants reportedly inked reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million deal with an opt-out clause after the 2024 season.

This allows the Giants to become one of the favorites for a wildcard spot in the National League in 2024 and ends Snell's roller coaster free agency run.

MLB analyst Jon Heyman voiced his appreciation for the Giants making this move for Blake Snell, who had been in amazing form with the Padres in recent years.

Heyman mentioned the credibility of San Francisco becoming a potent force in the NL, crediting their amazing starting picture rotation, which is now complete with the signing of Snell.

"Terriffic winter for the San Francisco, they will be able to combine top two Cy Young finishers in the National League last year. Outstanding deal for the SF Giants who have improved marketly and really do look like a playoff team from here." - Jon Heyman

Jon said the deal is pending a physical but it is all expected to go well, and Snell will eventually pen down the deal and move up on the West Coast from San Diego to San Francisco.

He completes an amazing winter haul for the Giants, which would seek a playoff spot in 2024 with a new manager at the helm in the face of Bob Melvin, who has previously worked with Snell during his time with the Padres.

Blake Snell completes a perfect offseason haul for the SF Giants ahead of the 2024 MLB season

With the latest signing of Blake Snell, the Giants have completed an amazing speeding spree this offseason, which saw them shell out over $300 million for good players.

Even before Snell, the Giants had been raking in some big names from free agency as they signed third baseman Matt Chapman, DH Jorge Soler, OF Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks, and others to bolster their roster beyond recognition in a highly competitive and contested national league for the upcoming season of baseball.

Blake Snell will pair up with Logan Webb, Alex Cobb (whose return is expected to be before the All-Star break), Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, Robbie Ray and Keaton Winn in the starting rotation and compete in a stacked NL West.

