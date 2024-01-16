"They looked like a damn football team" - When Chipper Jones admitted suspicions of PED use by Phillies players

In his autobiography "Ballplayer," Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones doesn’t hold back as he reflects on his illustrious 19-year career. One notable revelation is Jones’s suspicion about the use of performance-enhancing-drugs (PEDs) by some Philadelphia Phillies stars during the 1993 season.

Jones vividly recalls facind the Phillies, a team that left a lasting impression on him due to their imposing physical presence. The Phillies’ lineup featured formidable players like Curt Schilling, Terry Mulholand, Darren Daulton, John Kruk, and Lenny Dykstra, among others. Jones describes them as "large and intimidating," resembling a football team. This observation raised eyebrows for Jones, prompting him to question what was going on with the Phillies players.

"They had some boys who were large and intimidating. That was a wake-up call for me. Now you’re playing against grown-a** men. You better get in the weight room. Frankly, it was an eye-opener for other reasons, too."

The Atlanta Braves icon points out that every player on the Phillies’ roster seemed to be "yolked to the gills," exhibiting extraordinary strength and power at the plate. Jones expresses his suspicion that these players might have been using PEDs, even though concrete evidence or public knowledge of such usage didn’t emerge until years later.

"They looked like a damn football team. Every one of them was yolked to the gills. Every one of them hit the ball five hundred feet. At that point you’re thinking, What’s going on? Steroid suspicions about them didn’t become public knowledge until years later."

PED use didn’t become a public thing until years later, during the early 2000s.

Jones’s commentary sheds light on the early days of the steroid era in baseball when suspicions lingered but hadn’t yet been confirmed. His candidness about his suspicion regarding the Philadelphia Phillies adds a layer of insight into the complexities and challenges faced by players during the era.

"Ballplayer" offers fans not only a glimpse into Chipper Jones’s remarkable baseball journey but also an unfiltered perspective on the broader landscape of the sport, including the impact of performance-enhancing drugs. As the autobiography delves into various aspects of Jones’s life on and off the field, it becomes a compelling narrative that captures the essence of one of MLB’s true legends.

