“They made us pay for it” - Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza shares his thoughts after 7th-inning slump in 7-4 loss vs. Marlins 

The New York Mets are trying to find momentum in the second half of the season, and when it finally seemed they were getting on a run, they had a breakdown on Thursday night. After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies at home, the Mets opened their series against the Miami Marlins with a 7-4 loss at Citi Field. The scores were tied 4-4 before the Marlins made a splash by clutching three runners home in the seventh inning to take a 7-4 lead. The Mets made three errors in the seventh inning, which proved to be costly as the Marlins were able to sustain that lead until the end of nine innings. After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed disappointment with not executing on the field: &quot;Yeah, I mean, we didn't execute. We didn't play a clean game. And they made us pay for it. We didn't do the little things fundamentally. Some routine plays there gave them extra outs, extra bases, and cost us the game.&quot;Costly errors prove too much as Mets lose 7-4 vs Marlins The Mets made three errors in the seventh inning, allowing the Marlins to take the lead with three runs scored. Fielding blunders came from first baseman Pete Alonso, left fielder Brandon Nimmo and a passed ball behind the plate that tilted the game in the Marlins’ favor. Both Alonso and Nimmo had a productive night at the plate. Nimmo jump-started the Mets' offense with a go-ahead two-run double in the first inning. The Mets' first baseman crushed his 30th home run of the season to level the game 4-4. However, their production couldn't cover for their fielding lapses as the team failed to stage a comeback. Even in the third inning, Clay Holmes mishandled a throw while covering first base, leading to two more runs scored. While sweeping the Phillies might have energized the clubhouse, losses like this can turn to be major setbacks. With the loss, they are now five games behind in the NL East standings for the top position. The Mets will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their four-game series with the Marlins on Friday.