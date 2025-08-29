  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “They made us pay for it” - Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza shares his thoughts after 7th-inning slump in 7-4 loss vs. Marlins 

“They made us pay for it” - Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza shares his thoughts after 7th-inning slump in 7-4 loss vs. Marlins 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:38 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza shares his thoughts after 7th-inning slump in 7-4 loss vs. Marlins - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets are trying to find momentum in the second half of the season, and when it finally seemed they were getting on a run, they had a breakdown on Thursday night. After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies at home, the Mets opened their series against the Miami Marlins with a 7-4 loss at Citi Field.

Ad

The scores were tied 4-4 before the Marlins made a splash by clutching three runners home in the seventh inning to take a 7-4 lead. The Mets made three errors in the seventh inning, which proved to be costly as the Marlins were able to sustain that lead until the end of nine innings.

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed disappointment with not executing on the field:

"Yeah, I mean, we didn't execute. We didn't play a clean game. And they made us pay for it. We didn't do the little things fundamentally. Some routine plays there gave them extra outs, extra bases, and cost us the game."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Costly errors prove too much as Mets lose 7-4 vs Marlins

The Mets made three errors in the seventh inning, allowing the Marlins to take the lead with three runs scored. Fielding blunders came from first baseman Pete Alonso, left fielder Brandon Nimmo and a passed ball behind the plate that tilted the game in the Marlins’ favor.

Both Alonso and Nimmo had a productive night at the plate. Nimmo jump-started the Mets' offense with a go-ahead two-run double in the first inning. The Mets' first baseman crushed his 30th home run of the season to level the game 4-4. However, their production couldn't cover for their fielding lapses as the team failed to stage a comeback.

Ad

Even in the third inning, Clay Holmes mishandled a throw while covering first base, leading to two more runs scored.

While sweeping the Phillies might have energized the clubhouse, losses like this can turn to be major setbacks. With the loss, they are now five games behind in the NL East standings for the top position.

The Mets will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their four-game series with the Marlins on Friday.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications