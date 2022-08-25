“They make these big trades and the team seems to get worse” “Team has no heart-” - San Diego Padres fans distressed with loss to Cleveland Guardians, NL Wild Card lead becomes even slimmer

The San Diego Padres completed their six-game homestand as they faced off against the Cleveland Guardians. Fans were left disappointed, as the Padres offense failed to muster any momentum, falling to Cleveland by a score of 7-0. The Padres went 2-4 on the homestand, and now their playoff chances are becoming more weary.

The San Diego Padres' record now sits at 68-58; one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the last NL Wild Card spot.

The Padres offense seems to have struggled since the trade deadline as the team has gone 8-12 since August 2nd. Despite acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell, the offense seems to have gotten worse. The team has averaged1.5 runs over their past six games.

J. Neckels @Grizfan6 The #padres are just a joke. They play like they could careless about the playoffs. They make these big trades and the team seems to get worse. I don’t get it. The #padres are just a joke. They play like they could careless about the playoffs. They make these big trades and the team seems to get worse. I don’t get it.

The Padres certainly appeared to be all-in at the trade deadline. This had many individuals predicting them to be legitimate contenders in the NL, but it doesn't seem to be working out as well at the moment.

Ryan @BaseballGuyRyan @Padres The better the Padres get on paper the worse they are on the field. @Padres The better the Padres get on paper the worse they are on the field.

Orca @orcazs @Padres Me thinking the padres we’re gonna be good after acquiring soto, bell, drury and hader @Padres Me thinking the padres we’re gonna be good after acquiring soto, bell, drury and hader https://t.co/47hHBJx1Np

One has to wonder, with a team that has many new faces, perhaps the team's chemistry is an issue. The team doesn't seem to be playing with much emotion with the playoffs fast approaching.

David Vazquez @DavidVa98122089 @annieheilbrunn Team has no heart no desire to win gutless bunch of lossers @annieheilbrunn Team has no heart no desire to win gutless bunch of lossers

Marsel Toussaint @MarselToussaint @Padres this team has no fight and no winning mentality @Padres this team has no fight and no winning mentality

Having stars on both the pitching and offensive side of the roster and struggling this much since the trade deadline makes little sense. This goes to show how valuable team chemistry can be.

The team's offense has been inconsistent. The team went from scoring 10 runs against the Miami Marlins on August 17th, and then scoring a combined 9 runs in their next six games.

Blake @padre_block @Padres The Padres put up 10 runs last Wednesday. In 6 games since they have scored a combined 9 runs. @Padres The Padres put up 10 runs last Wednesday. In 6 games since they have scored a combined 9 runs.

Overall, a disappointing loss for a team that has World Series aspirations. At this point, the Padres need to focus on getting into the playoffs. Last season, the team had a second-half collapse. Despite huge expectations, the team may miss out on the postseason again.

08/24/2022: Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres Game Highlights

Jose Ramirez finishes rounding the bases after his second home run of the game.

The starting pitcher, Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians, was brilliant, going 7 innings and allowing zero earned runs against his former team. San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell, on the other hand, struggled. Snell went 3.1 innings, allowing six earned runs.

To start the game, Jose Ramirez gave the Guardians an early lead with a solo home run. This was his 24th of the season.

Then, in the fourth inning, Ramirez hit another solo home run. An impressive performance by the Cleveland slugger. It was the first of a five-run fourth inning to blow the game wide open.

The Guardians' pitchers were able to keep the San Diego Padres offense in check, as they extended their division lead in the AL Central to 3.5 games. For more news and updates, go to the Sporskeeda Baseball page.

