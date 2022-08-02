"They're feeling like they've been unsupported. Players wondering, what are we doing?" - MLB Insider Buster Olney reveals Boston Red Sox players uneasy with team's trades

The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing approach to this year's trade deadline, and the players have taken notice. Hopes for the Red Sox to reach the playoffs are not dead as they are only one game below .500. Given that and the amount of starpower on the team, the players reportedly expected more movement and an emphasis on winning.

Steve Hewitt, a Red Sox beat reporter, transcribed the comments made by Buster Olney to Twitter.

Steve Hewitt @steve_hewitt Buster Olney on the ESPN broadcast said he's had some Red Sox players "telling me privately, they're feeling like they've been unsupported. Players wondering, what are we doing? Players wondering, are there more moves to come?" Buster Olney on the ESPN broadcast said he's had some Red Sox players "telling me privately, they're feeling like they've been unsupported. Players wondering, what are we doing? Players wondering, are there more moves to come?"

If this report is accurate, the Boston Red Sox could have a huge issue on their hands. If players feel like management is not putting them in position to win, morale will drastically fall. The team has made trades with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, but not trades that many are happy with.

The trades they have made have been for players unlikely to become stars, and those who'll be bringing existing issues with them. Much like the players, Boston Red Sox fans are not enthused by the moves that have been made thus far.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis So far the Red Sox key trade deadline additions have been a guy who slaps people in the mouth over fantasy football and a dude who jerks off in public. Back to you in the studio. So far the Red Sox key trade deadline additions have been a guy who slaps people in the mouth over fantasy football and a dude who jerks off in public. Back to you in the studio.

This has not been the season that any Red Sox fan or player expected, and now it seems the trade deadline will be another disappointment.

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most historically significant franchises in MLB history, but they haven't had "the magic" this year. While they have gone on hot streaks that make them appear to be contenders, they quickly fall back to Earth. This is surprising, given that the core of the team is made up of supremely talented players like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

For those who cover the Boston Red Sox, this disappointing trade deadline came as no surprise. It was unclear if the team was planning to be buyers or sellers. Now a worse option has become apparent, with no plans for the season or future at all.

Red @SurvivingGrady me, probably, having to be consoled after the Red Sox do whatever they're gonna do at the trade deadline me, probably, having to be consoled after the Red Sox do whatever they're gonna do at the trade deadline https://t.co/xgdyVA9HYN

Red Sox fans can find comfort in their recent big win against the Milwaukee Brewers, highlights of which were posted to YouTube by the MLB.

The Red Sox have not been the powerhouses they hoped to be this season. With players and fans alike losing faith in the team's process, it is unlikely they will be a powerhous any time soon.

