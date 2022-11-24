The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the most active MLB teams this offseason, but doubts remain about their playoff viability. The Angels have acquired Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers and Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins. Despite these moves, fans around the league doubt the Angels will be able to find playoff success.

The Angels have made the playoffs only once since 2010, where they were unceremouniously swept. This is a remarkable statistic considering the team has two of the best baseball players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Despite their incredible starpower, they have not been able to build a team around them; though they are endeavoring to change that.

Jon Morosi sparked this conversation surrounding the Los Angeles Angels' active offseason via Twitter.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi With the #Angels trading for Hunter Renfroe, they've now added two everyday players (Renfroe and Gio Urshela) in addition to signing free-agent starter Tyler Anderson to a 3-year deal. One of the most aggressive teams in @MLB this winter. @MLB Network With the #Angels trading for Hunter Renfroe, they've now added two everyday players (Renfroe and Gio Urshela) in addition to signing free-agent starter Tyler Anderson to a 3-year deal. One of the most aggressive teams in @MLB this winter. @MLBNetwork

The Angels have not proven capable of putting together a playoff team in some time, and many fans remain unconvinced. Adding Renfroe and Urshela are good depth moves for a team that has all the star-power it needs, but there is still a chance it won't work out.

As many teams have learned over the years, making the right moves is far more important than making the most moves. These pickups might make headlines in November, but there is a guarantee they will lead to wins in October. Mediocrity has become the norm for the Los Angeles Angels and fans don't see that changing anytime soon.

Blake @BatSpy @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network All for the annual 4th place finish with a record of 75-87 @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork All for the annual 4th place finish with a record of 75-87

Reegz @musicceo99 @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network Very mid moves. It’d be fun if they got better pieces and contended. @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork Very mid moves. It’d be fun if they got better pieces and contended.

Angels fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world, and always find a way to be hopeful for their team. Despite seasons that consistently end in disappointment, fans often believe this is finally their year. Especially given the stars on the team, the Los Angeles Angels will be determined to win in 2022.

David @donkatsu80 @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network This might be their last chance with Ohtani. They have to go for it. @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork This might be their last chance with Ohtani. They have to go for it.

JDS @RealJefe54 @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network Is this to make the sale of the team look more presentable/keep Ohtani there? @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork Is this to make the sale of the team look more presentable/keep Ohtani there?

SCUBA @SCUBBAGAMING @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network Not one of the most. THE most aggressive team this winter thus far. @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork Not one of the most. THE most aggressive team this winter thus far.

The Angels play in an incredibly tough division, but are making moves to try to bring themselves to the next level.

The Los Angeles Angels need to capitalize on what could be their last season with Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels v Miami Marlins

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2023 season. He will almost certainly command one of the most expensive contracts in baseball history, but he will be worth it. If the Angels want to keep their star two-way player, they need to prove they can build him a winning team.

Keeping incredibly competitive superstars with their teams almost always requires a winning situation, which the Angels are trying to provide.

