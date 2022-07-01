"They're one of of best teams at keeping you from scoring as there is"- Aaron Boone credits Houston Astros pitching prowess after New York Yankees fall to the hottest team in Al once again 

The Houston Astros have been in red hot form, and that showed against the New York Yankees. They held the Yankees to just one run in a game where the pitchers dominated. The final score was 2-1. Houston Astros pitching, led by starter Louis Garcia, gave up five hits and one earned run.

The Astros pitching has not only impressed fans worldwide, but also New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone said, "They're good," when asked why Houston pitching has been so effective against the Yankees. "They're one of the best teams at keeping you from scoring as there is," he said.

Aaron Boone's comments are also backed by stats as the Astros have given up more than three runs just twice in their last 10 games. Recently, the Astros had a no-hitter and two one-run games. They not only have a great rotation but great depth in their bullpen.

Astros beat writer Chandler Roman tweeted about how good the Astros have been against the two New York teams.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Pretty mind-blowing to think about it this way: in the Astros' nine games against the two New York teams, neither the Mets nor the Yankees ever took an at-bat with the lead - bit.ly/3a5BTxX

"Pretty mind-blowing to think about it this way: in the Astros' nine games against the two New York teams, neither the Mets nor the Yankees ever took an at-bat with the lead" - Chandler Rome

The New York pitching staff was not too bad in the game either. In eight innings, they gave up just three hits and two earned runs. The bullpen was spotless in two innings of relief work.

What's ahead for the New York Yankees as their batters struggle against the Astros

Aaron Judge at bat, New York Yankees v Houston Astros

The Yankees are having a great season, especially with their star player Aaron Judge, who has hit 29 home runs already this season. Even he has been tamed by Astros pitching.

Michael Schwab, Astros writer for "The Juice Box," tweeted how the Astros have been dominant over the Yankees

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Astros beat the Yankees!!!!



In 5 games, New York has only led TWICE (and that was off of walk-offs)



Astros own the Yankees! Astros beat the Yankees!!!! In 5 games, New York has only led TWICE (and that was off of walk-offs)Astros own the Yankees! https://t.co/0uhO1ldNrd

"Astros beat the Yankees!!!!In 5 games, New York has only led TWICE (and that was off of walk-offs) Astros own the Yankees!" - Michael Schwab

A lot of credit goes to the pitching staff and pitching coach of the Astros. They worked on a particular plan against each batter and executed it to perfection. Next up for New York is a trip to Clevland to face the Guardians.

It would be interesting to see if MLB teams take note of the plans which were executed by the Astros. This next series will show if the star-studded lineup of the New York Yankees can find their mojo again.

