In 2004, the Boston Red Sox made history. After going down 3-0 against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the team rallied back to force a Game 7, and went on to win the series.

Their win in the ALCS set them up for a World Series date against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Boston Red Sox, led by Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, easily swept the Cards and captured their first title in 86 years. They remain the only MLB team ever to have overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

Eighteen years later, the Boston Celtics of the NBA find themselves in a similar situation. After surrendering the first 3 games of the NBA's Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, the Celtics have battled back. After their scintillating 104-103 victory in Game 6, the series will be decided on Monday night in Boston.

"BELIEVE IT" - Boston Celtics

The Boston Red Sox, who were in Arizona during Game 6 in the midst of a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, have put their full support behind their fellow Boston team. According to USA Today, the team sat in the bowels of Chase Field in Arizona to watch Game 6. According to Sox skipper Alex Cora, excitement abounds. The Puerto Rican manager said:

"They’re one win away from pulling this off. (Monday) should be crazy."

Unlike the MLB, a 4-3 come-from-behind series win has never been completed in the NBA. Although a number of NBA teams have come back to force a Game 7, no team has successfully captured the series.

"OTD in 2004, David Ortiz hits a walk-off grand slam in the 12th as the Red Sox(+110) win Game 4 of the ALCS. The Red Sox would go on to win the series and are still the only team to go down 3-0 to win a 7 game series" - Bet the Bases

Boston Red Sox fans will never forget the scene after David "Big Papi" Ortiz crushed a Grand Slam in the 12th inning to win Game 4 of the ALCS and start the comeback against the New York Yankees. For the Boston Celtics, all they can do now is attempt to draw some inspiration from their fellow Boston team in years past.

2004 Boston Red Sox accomplished something truly special

In an ever-competitive MLB scene, overcoming 3-0 series deficits will only become more difficult with time. In the NBA, the feat is even more insurmountable. If the Boston Celtics are able to complete the comeback, then they will go down in Boston sports history in exactly the same way that the 2004 Boston Red Sox have.

