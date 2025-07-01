“They’re terrible” - MLB insiders question Juan Soto’s outing amid Mets' ongoing slump

On Sunday, Juan Soto and the New York Mets found themselves down and out against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets, who are second in the NL East, were dominated by the Pirates 12-1. It's also worth noting that this loss was the third straight loss the Mets suffered at the hands of the Pirates.

Ad

While many aspects of the New York-based team's loss have come under the scanner, MLB insider Evan Roberts made a big statement on Soto's outing. On WAFN Radio's Evan & Tiki Show, Roberts said he wanted to know what Soto was doing when it came to runners in scoring positions in June.

Roberts further revealed that he went through every play Juan Soto had with runners in scoring positions in June. The host of the popular show revealed his findings, saying:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the month of June, take out the walks and the hit batsmen, because I'm just giving hits and at bats. Juan Soto was 3 for 22 with runners in scoring positions in the month of June. So, for what you're going to say and others are going to say about how great he was, how the Mets missed out on this opportunity with Soto hitting, Soto did hit. But, he wasn't impactful the way they need him to be. The way this entire team needs to be because from top to bottom, including Juan Soto, they're terrible with Runners in scoring positions." (4:23 onwards)

Ad

You can check what Evan Roberts said in the video below:

Ad

Apart from Evan Roberts' analysis, the three outings against the Pittsburgh Pirates were difficult for Soto. Against the Pirates, Soto had 10 at-bats across three games and managed to score only 1 run. However, it must be noted that along with Soto, many key Mets players had underwhelming outings, which led to a 3-0 sweep against the Pirates.

Juan Soto and the New York Mets were also criticized by a popular sportscaster earlier this season

Before the slump against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets had a 7-game losing streak in late June. After the Mets lost a game to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21, sportscaster Keith McPherson came down hard on the Mets, Juan Soto and even Francisco Lindor.

Ad

He said,

"I'm a little disappointed in the Mets right now, they're letting things happen to them," McPherson said on Saturday, via Fanatics Fest. "They're not imposing their will. Juan Soto is not shuffling and dominating. Pete Alonso went from MVP to like here, kind of there. Lindor right now, this little pinky toe [injury] is a big problem."

Ad

McPherson was also critical of Jeremy Hefner, who serves as the pitching coach for the New York Mets. The sportscaster joked that he didn't know about Jeremy Hefner's pitching lab, but that the team needed to do "Dexter's Lab." He concluded by saying they need to figure something else out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More