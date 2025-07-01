“They’re terrible” - MLB insiders question Juan Soto’s outing amid Mets' ongoing slump

On Sunday, Juan Soto and the New York Mets found themselves down and out against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets, who are second in the NL East, were dominated by the Pirates 12-1. It's also worth noting that this loss was the third straight loss the Mets suffered at the hands of the Pirates.
While many aspects of the New York-based team's loss have come under the scanner, MLB insider Evan Roberts made a big statement on Soto's outing. On WAFN Radio's Evan & Tiki Show, Roberts said he wanted to know what Soto was doing when it came to runners in scoring positions in June.
Roberts further revealed that he went through every play Juan Soto had with runners in scoring positions in June. The host of the popular show revealed his findings, saying:
"In the month of June, take out the walks and the hit batsmen, because I'm just giving hits and at bats. Juan Soto was 3 for 22 with runners in scoring positions in the month of June. So, for what you're going to say and others are going to say about how great he was, how the Mets missed out on this opportunity with Soto hitting, Soto did hit. But, he wasn't impactful the way they need him to be. The way this entire team needs to be because from top to bottom, including Juan Soto, they're terrible with Runners in scoring positions." (4:23 onwards)
You can check what Evan Roberts said in the video below:
Apart from Evan Roberts' analysis, the three outings against the Pittsburgh Pirates were difficult for Soto. Against the Pirates, Soto had 10 at-bats across three games and managed to score only 1 run. However, it must be noted that along with Soto, many key Mets players had underwhelming outings, which led to a 3-0 sweep against the Pirates.
Juan Soto and the New York Mets were also criticized by a popular sportscaster earlier this season
Before the slump against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets had a 7-game losing streak in late June. After the Mets lost a game to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21, sportscaster Keith McPherson came down hard on the Mets, Juan Soto and even Francisco Lindor.
He said,
"I'm a little disappointed in the Mets right now, they're letting things happen to them," McPherson said on Saturday, via Fanatics Fest. "They're not imposing their will. Juan Soto is not shuffling and dominating. Pete Alonso went from MVP to like here, kind of there. Lindor right now, this little pinky toe [injury] is a big problem."
McPherson was also critical of Jeremy Hefner, who serves as the pitching coach for the New York Mets. The sportscaster joked that he didn't know about Jeremy Hefner's pitching lab, but that the team needed to do "Dexter's Lab." He concluded by saying they need to figure something else out.