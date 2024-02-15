"They're willing to spend all that money, I'm all for it!" - Dodgers fans applaud Guggenheim jersey patch following club's historic offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off one of the best offseasons a team has ever had. From signing guys like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez to trading for Tyler Glasnow, LA has become a juggernaut.

The team's iconic uniforms will look a bit different this upcoming season. Fans will notice a Guggenheim patch on the right sleeve of the jerseys. The patch has already been spotted at camp, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Guggenheim is the group that owns the Dodgers. Mark Walters and some investors lead the group, including tennis legend Billie Jean King and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The company is a global investment and advisory firm with offices throughout the United States and Japan. The firm wants to get its name out there ahead of a potential dream season in LA.

"They're willing to spend all that money, I'm all for it! The new jerseys suck now anyways" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"You won't hear me complain one bit about that patch after they dropped 1.2 billion this offseason" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While introducing sponsored jersey patches has been a headache for various fanbases, this is not the case here. Dodgers fans are not complaining, given how much money the firm dropped this winter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is one of the more well-received jersey patches a team has introduced. While some sponsors do not have ties to their teams, this one certainly does.

With Spring Training quickly approaching, the Dodgers are buzzing

Los Angeles Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Image via Getty)

Pitchers and catchers, including the highly-anticipated Yoshinobu Yamamoto, have already made their way to camp. Yamamoto has impressed his teammates and coaches with his command already. The Japanese flamethrower is set to headline this rotation alongside Tyler Glasnow.

There is much to be excited about on the pitching side, but the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani was the biggest news of the offseason. While he will not pitch this season, he will be used as the team's DH.

Last season, Ohtani led the league in slugging percentage despite missing the season's final month. For a team that finished the year leading the league in the same category, opposing pitchers should be fearful.

From the returning players to their offseason acquisitions, the Dodgers look to be one of the best teams in the league. Anything short of a World Series title will be a failure for the organization.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.