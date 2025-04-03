"They said I had an ego, people said I'm greedy": When Derek Jeter lamented criticism directed at him after 'angry' Yankees contract talks

Going into the 2010 season, New York Yankees slugger Derek Jeter was looking for a new contract. He was looking to get paid, but he was nearing the tail end of his career.

Ad

Jeter would have loved for the contract negotiations with the Bronx Bombers to be private, but they were not. Instead, much of the negotiation process was heard by the public.

After all was said and done, Jeter agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract. Despite coming to a deal, Jeter expressed his frustrations over the process via NBC New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know they said I had an ego. People said I'm greedy. The perception was greed, when it's a negotiation. I think it all started with my 'salary demands,' which still cracks me up. What position do I have to demand a salary? Give me this, or what? Where am I going?" said Jeter.

Ad

Trending

Jeter does not like that he was portrayed as a greedy person. He was not in a position to ask for the world, he just wanted to be paid what he was worth at the time.

"I was angry about it because I was the one who said I didn't want to do it. I was the one who said I wasn't going to do it. To hear the organization tell me to go shop it when I just told you I wasn't going to - yeah, if I'm going to be honest with you, I was pretty angry about it" he added.

Ad

Yankees GM Brian Cashman initially offered a three-year, $45 million offer. After that, he told Jeter to look around if he did not like the offer, which was not in his plans, and it frustrated him.

Derek Jeter was determined to stay with the Yankees

New York Yankees - Derek Jeter (Photo via IMAGN)

Playing his entire career with the Yankees up until that point, Derek Jeter had no plans of leaving. He had no desire to shop around for a better contract when his heart was in the Bronx.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He would go on to play five more seasons in the Bronx before hanging up his cleats. He ended his career with 3465 hits, ranking him sixth all-time, right behind Boston Red Sox great Tris Speaker.

Expand Tweet

In 2020, Jeter was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame, solidifying his astonishing career in New York. He was just one voter shy of going unanimous.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback