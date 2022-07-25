"They should’ve put me in" - Netflix actress Sydney Sweeney hits back at Boston Red Sox fans after getting trolled for her first pitch

On July 22, actress Sydney Sweeney from Netflix's "Everything Sucks!" threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Toronto Blue Jays versus Boston Red Sox game. Sydney was sporting a Boston Red Sox jersey with denim shorts and white sneakers.

What followed was a nightmare for the Boston Red Sox fans. The MLB franchise lost to Toronto Blue Jays 28-5, breaking their previous losing record in 1923.

Fans of the Boston Red Sox blamed Sweeney for the team's bad fortune. They took every chance to tease Sydney, publicly declaring she should never be permitted to watch any of the team's games at Fenway Park.

"She’ll never be allowed back." - Guy DeLuche

The jokes got so bad that Barstool Sports announced they had fired the social media admin who had sent the original tweets from their handle.

"Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch of the Red Sox game tonight. Sox might not lose a game again."

Ouch! Harsh comments! At least, that is what many would think when they see the mean (and funny) statements about Sydney after the Red Sox's loss.

Sydney Sweeney posted a photo with a caption on Instagram aimed at Boston Red Sox fans

Sydney, the "Eveything Sucks" actress. (Source: The Independent)

Trolling is a widespread phenomenon on the internet, and every time someone is in the news, they get trolled. However, it seems like Sweeney was not bothered by the trolls. Sydney promptly retaliated against her trolls after noticing the online mayhem.

One day ago, Sydney took to her Instagram and posted a carousel post from her visit to Fenway Park. She captioned the photo as a dig at the trolls who said her appearance portended doom, owing to the Boston Red Sox's poor pitching performance.

Sydney wrote on Instagram, "They should’ve put me in ⚾️🌭🥜💪🏼🙃."

Instead of being upset with the ruthless trolls, Sydney decided to take the hate comments sportingly and shut down the trollers. You go, girl!

In 2021, Sydney won the MTV Movie & TV Award for "Best Fight" in "The White Lotus" with Alexa Demie. Currently, she has 13.8 million fans following on Instagram. Additionally, she has 984.2 K followers on Twitter.

