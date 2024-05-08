"They traded for you because they see something in you" - Twins ace Pablo Lopez reflects on emotional move from Miami, embracing the new opportunity

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez has worked as an ace for the starting rotation. Last season, he started 32 games, compiling an 11-8 record with a 3.66 ERA, an All-Star Game appearance, and was a big reason for their postseason run.

It was a strong performance for his new squad. Lopez was traded from the Miami Marlins in the 2023 offseason, alongside Jose Salas and Byron Chourio for Luiz Arraez.

However, learning that he was getting traded from Miami was emotional. He reflected on the ordeal with Dan Connolly in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"Getting traded is always a little bit emotional. We always get taught to not get too attached to teams because it's a business," - said Lopez.

While players know the business of the game and are taught not to get too attached, it's difficult not to. You spend so much time with the managers, teammates and personnel that you build relationships.

"So, getting the call, the notifications that I was traded, was a little bittersweet at the time. Also, logistics-wise, it was three weeks before spring training," - said Lopez.

It was not just the relationships he had built with the Marlins, the trade was also close to spring training. Everything was moving fast for the crafty right-hander.

"You have to look at it from the perspective of the team that traded for you. They traded for you because they see something in you, because they want you to be a part of something they're trying to achieve, something special that they are building," - said Lopez.

Twins welcomed Pablo Lopez with open arms

Minnesota Twins - Pablo Lopez (Image via USA Today)

Pablo Lopez was nervous walking into the Twins' spring training facility after the trade. However, the club welcomed him with open arms and made him feel comfortable immediately.

"The way the Twins welcomed me, they welcomed me into their family with huge open arms. They made me feel right at home and they made all kinds of resources available for me" - said Lopez.

There was no doubt in Lopez's mind that the organization didn't want him. The last thing you want to do as an organization is make a new player feel unwelcome.

Lopez has looked great this season in his new role as ace. Minnesota parted ways with Sonny Gray over the offseason, making it Lopez's rotation.

