"They should understand" - Scott Boras blames MLB teams for Blake Snell's slow start, claims late signing impacted star's off-season "preparation"

Blake Snell is having a tough season this year. The reigning NL Cy Young winner is yet to win a game with his new team, the San Francisco Giants. After his recent loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he gave up four runs, three of which were earned, in four innings, he blamed his off-performance on missing Spring Training.

Despite having an early offer from the New York Yankees, he and his agent Scott Boras waited for weeks for better deals. Several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, were vying for the All-Star pitcher.

Snell ultimately decided to sign a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants, missing the entire Spring Training season in the process. Boras held the teams responsible for his client’s delayed start.

“[Clubs] should understand it’s in the best interests of getting optimal performance to put the players through normal courses of preparation,” Boras responded, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal mentioned that teams presented a different view by saying that the Superagent’s “expectations were too high.”

Snell has played five games, pitching for 19 innings with an expensive 10.42 ERA. He expressed the difficulties that he's facing due to missing the Spring Training season.

“Yeah, the big league Spring Training, you need it. It's tough to do it, though I did everything I could to be ready, and even after just two weeks noticing how much better I was throwing the ball just being here every day," Snell said after Wednesday’s 1-6 loss to the Phillies.

“I didn't face a big league hitter until I pitched my first game in the big leagues this year. It's tough.”

If Blake Snell wants to move to another team, he can opt-out in 2025 with his player option. However, that will have to wait until this season is over.

Another Boras client echoed Blake Snell’s statement

The reigning World Series-winning pitcher, Jordan Montgomery, hired Scott Boras to negotiate on his behalf. Like Blake Snell, he also remained unsigned throughout Spring Training as they waited for teams' convincing offers.

Eventually, Montgomery agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract that includes a vesting option for 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, last year's WS runner-ups. The D-backs ace echoed Snell’s sentiment regarding the impact of missing Spring Training.

“I used to hate spring training. And now I’m like, I love spring training,” said Montgomery said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Results are similar for Montgomery as he is struggling to find his rhythm, he currently has a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings during his eighth start.

Blake Snell is set to pitch against the Yankees tonight at Oracle Park and is hoping for a strong performance.

