"They've had 20 years of deals falling apart"- MLB insider casts doubt over A's move to Vegas after past failures

The Athletics won't be in Oakland anymore after they conclude this season. They have already found a new home in Las Vegas, with the new stadium expected to be built by 2027. Moreover, the team entered into an agreement with Sacramento's Sutter Health Park to host them from next season on until the stadium is built.

This development took place despite fans not being happy with baseball going away from Oakland. Fans engaged in peaceful protests citywide; however, the stakeholders involved in the move seem to have already decided on the relocation.

Amid all this, ESPN analyst Jeff Passan is not buying into the Athletics leaving Oakland for Las Vegas just yet. He cited A's past failures to move away as a way to suggest that they may not leave Oakland after all.

“It always fall apart," Passan said on The Rich Eisen Show. "They’ve had 20 years of deals falling apart. Until a shovel goes in the ground & you see steel beams going up to construct this stadium, I’m not going to say a single thing about the Oakland A’s becoming the Las Vegas A’s. We’re a long ways off.”

Athletics locked in on their relocation plans, John Fisher wants to celebrate their last year in Oakland

Many might be wondering if the Las Vegas stadium will be built by 2027–28 and why the team opted to play in Sacramento next season.

The reason is that the team's lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and instead of brokering a new deal with the city, John Fisher and other stakeholders involved decided to play their games in Sutter Health Park.

However, The Athletic reported that the team negotiated with Oakland city officials to spend the next few years in Oakland but nothing materialized, paving the way for the temporary Sacramento move.

Sutter Health Park will serve as the Athletics' home base for three years, with an option for a fourth if the Las Vegas ballpark isn't built in time. As per arrangements, the ballpark can host around 14,000 spectators. Moreover, instead of paying the rent, the Athletics is said to undertake necessary facility degradation to the stadium.

"We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas," Fisher said in the statement. "We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A's while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas."

Fisher also acknowledged how this news comes to Oakland fans but wants to depart the city on a positive note.

“We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland,” Fisher said. “Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon.”

Passan may have his doubts about the potential relocation, but the team seems to be locked in to move to Las Vegas.

