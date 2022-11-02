The Philadelphia Phillies are known for their incredible fanbase, and that's something Derek Jeter can personally attest to. During his time as a New York Yankee, the shortstop saw every single fanbase multiple times. He is familiar with every city where baseball is played and to him, the Phillies stood out.

FOX Sports posted a video of the Hall of Fame shortstop talking about the raucous crowds in Philadelphia.

"Let me put it this way. I think the best way to say it is these fans are engaged," he said. "They are engaged. They will let you know what they think about you, your family members, anyone that you know, your friends. It doesn't make a difference."

His remarks are a way of saying that playing in front of fans in Philadelphia can be rough. They have a way of making the opponent feel small and that can make a difference in a series.

Bryce Harper said prior to returning home for the World Series that home-field advantage is genuine in Philadelphia, and so far it's proving to be true.

With Philadelphia at home for two more games against the Houston Astros, they're hoping the home crowd can lead them to two more wins so they can close out their World Series run.

How big was a Game 3 win at home for the Philadelphia Phillies?

The Phillies dominated on their way to a 7-0 win in front of their boisterous crowd in Game Three. In 14 of the last 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the winner of Game 3 went on to lift the title.

FiveThirtyEight, a projection model site, thinks that the win last night dramatically improves the Phillies' chances of winning the series.

Prior to winning Game 3, the Astros were the favorites, with a 65% chance to take home the trophy. Following a dominant showing, that has been reversed. The Phillies are now the favorites, albeit with a 58% chance of taking home the title.

Game 3 is always important, and Philadelphia did their job. But will it be enough to overcome the mighty Astros?

