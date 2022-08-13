"Thing of beauty" "It’s gonna be a record breaking season!" - New York Yankees fans in awe after Aaron Judge hits his 46th home run of the season out of Fenway Park

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge continued his home run record-breaking pace with a monster home run against the Boston Red Sox. The blast could not be contained by Fenway Park, with the 429 foot homer sailing over the Green Monster and out of the stadium. This is Judge's 46 home run of the year, and is likely far from his last.

Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 is the Yankees record that Judge is chasing. Some consider it to be the true home run record, as others that surpassed Maris's mark were mired in controversy. If Aaron Judge is able to cement his name in the MLB record books, he will become a New York Yankees legend.

The New York Yankees posted a clip of the deep home run to Twitter.

Despite the team's slump over the past few weeks, Judge still knows how to dazzle the fans.

If the Yankees are going to be able to return to their early-season form, it will be because of Aaron Judge. Whether it is his leadership on the field or off, the team and fans will follow him anywhere.

The fact that this homer came on the road against the Yankees' most bitter rival is the icing on the cake. As much as Yankees fans loved this homer, Boston Red Sox fans despised it.

This was also Judge's 100th RBI, which is unsurprisingly the best in the MLB. In fact, their are not manyoffensivee categories where Judge isn't leading the way.

After 108 games of dominance from Aaron Judge, he must be getting used to the effusive praise. It goes beyond Yankees fans heaping praise on him, with every MLB fan being able to recognize his greatness. Some fanbases may be more reluctant to admit it than others, but it's unanimously agreed upon.

When Aaron Judge performs like this, the New York Yankees seem unstoppable. The only question is how sustainable this high level of play will be in the postseason.

Aaron Judge wants to lead the New York Yankees on a deep playoff run

All of the individual accolades are great, but Judge and the Yankees have championship aspirations. With the division crown all but guaranteed, the New York Yankees will want to keep their momentum going in the playoffs.

If Judge is able to hit dingers like this in the postseason, they are capable of beating any team in baseball.

