"Things are tough in New York" - New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks questions his future with the team

Anytime a player dons the famous pinstripes of the New York Yankees, it is expected that the individual performs at a star level. Aaron Hicks knew this when he first arrived in the Bronx in 2015. The switch-hitting outfielder was originally a Minnesota Twin but was traded to the New York Yankees in November 2015 for his athleticism and a cannon of a throwing arm.

Almost seven years later, Aaron Hicks finds himself at a crossroads. Surrounded by superstars up and down the line-up and young studs eager to prove themselves, the 32-year-old is slowly crumbling to the pressure.

Aaron Hicks has a slash line of .216/.327/.635 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 357 at-bats this year. He has played in 120 games so far this season, his best since playing 137 games for the Bombers in 2018 as he has managed to be relatively healthy this year.

MLB Errors @mlberrors Aaron Hicks just dropped a ball and didn't know it was fair, and two runs just scored with two outs Aaron Hicks just dropped a ball and didn't know it was fair, and two runs just scored with two outs https://t.co/HvOzhT3FXh

"Aaron Hicks just dropped a ball and didn't know it was fair, and two runs just scored with two outs" - @ MLB Errors

In their last home series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the outfielder was heavily criticized and heckled by New York Yankees fans. With a high-stakes series against perennial playoff contenders, Hicks made a series of fielding errors that led to him being benched.

With Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader—who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline—nearing his debut for the Yankees, things look murky for Hicks.

Aaron Hicks contemplating to move on from the New York Yankees

In an interview with the New York Post, Hicks stated his worries about Bader's debut with the New York Yankees.

"We need him to be himself to win a World Series. When I get opportunities, I’ll try to make the most of them, but it’s extremely hard when I play a game and then I’m off for three days and now there’s another outfielder out there.” - Hicks via the New York Post

The outfielder also stated a similar situation to his former teammate Joey Gallo. Gallo, a former All-Star with the Rangers, was traded to the Yankees for a playoff push. It's been a disastrous year for Gallo, however, as jeers rained down on him during at-bats at Yankee Stadium due to poor performances.

At the deadline, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he seemed revitalized.

"Joey started to play better with the Dodgers and I saw on [a] podcast that [Los Angeles manager] Dave Roberts played a big part of that, with him wanting to get the most out of his players" - Hicks

Aaron Hicks still has $30 million and three more years on his New York Yankees contract. However, given the circumstances and the doubts cast upon him, it would be hard for him to recuperate.

“As of right now, I feel the more I play, the better I’m gonna play. That’s not what’s going on right now. Things are tough in New York. I don’t have an answer." - Hicks

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far