"Think Bryce will trade his hair for mine??" "This man has over $300M and has to trade away team equipment to get himself a new hat" - MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper trading hats with a Philadelphia Phillies fan

Modified May 20, 2022 01:58 AM IST
News

It did not take long for Bryce Harper to become a fan favorite, as exemplified by this recent trade he made with a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Fan interaction is one of the best parts of the MLB, allowing for these spontaneous moments to happen and capture the happiness the sport can provide.

Being beloved in the city of Philadelphia is a rare gift, as the city is notorious for their rough treatment of sports stars. Bryce Harper seems lovable enough to have broken through and achieved icon status with the city’s baseball fans.

Jomboy Media posted the video of the trade being made, and we can only imagine how excited the young fan was with this deal going through.

Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat https://t.co/YGJmBms9rw
"Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat" - @ Jomboy Media

This awesome moment captured on film led to an outpouring of support for the Philadelphia Phillies star and a fair amount of good natured jokes.

Bryce Harper is the leader the Philadelphia Phillies need

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day

The superstar outfielder has been playing at an MVP level this season, despite a torn UCL, and still has the time to make a fan's day. The fan himself must be pretty happy with the trade, as he even got the new hat signed.

The fan, Gavin McHugh, who won the trade, posted a picture of his new hat to Twitter.

@JomboyMedia https://t.co/mWVMTSEixj

This trade got Chris Rose thinking about what else the reigning AL MVP might be willing to trade.

Think Bryce will trade his hair for mine?? twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
"Think Bryce will trade his hair for mine??" - @ Chris Rose

North Shore Nine makes a great point and jokingly parallels this trade to the New York Yankees recent prospect scandal.

This man has over $300M and has to trade away team equipment to get himself a new hat. But if it’s a Yankees 3rd round minor leaguer he gets released. 😉 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
"This man has over $300M and has to trade away team equipment to get himself a new hat. But if it’s a Yankees 3rd round minor leaguer he gets released" - @ North Shore Nine

Other Philadelphia Phillies fans had a lot of fun imagining how the fan will treat his new Bryce Harper-signed hat.

@JomboyMedia That fan the rest of the day: https://t.co/0yXrAscWTl
"That fan the rest of the day" - @ I Man 12

This user, James McEntee, expressed a similar sentiment.

The fan, most likely. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… https://t.co/jobjyhyJJA
"The fan, most likely" - @ James McEntee

Alex Gallagher was quick to point out that there is a much easier way for Bryce Harper to score new hats, though it is not as fun a method.

Just go to @lids next time @bryceharper3 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
"Just go to Lids next time Bryce Harper" - @ Alex Gallagher

This fan is shooting his shot at another potential trade, but it is not likely to be a win-win.

@JomboyMedia I gotta wallet if he wants to trade that!
"I gotta wallet if he wants to trade that!" - @ Jonas E Fields
Moments like these are what make baseball so special and brings joy to so many. The Philadelphia Phillies star has cemented himself as one of the most beloved players in the MLB, unless you're a New York Mets fan.

