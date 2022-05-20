"Think Bryce will trade his hair for mine??" "This man has over $300M and has to trade away team equipment to get himself a new hat" - MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper trading hats with a Philadelphia Phillies fan

It did not take long for Bryce Harper to become a fan favorite, as exemplified by this recent trade he made with a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Fan interaction is one of the best parts of the MLB, allowing for these spontaneous moments to happen and capture the happiness the sport can provide.

Being beloved in the city of Philadelphia is a rare gift, as the city is notorious for their rough treatment of sports stars. Bryce Harper seems lovable enough to have broken through and achieved icon status with the city’s baseball fans.

Jomboy Media posted the video of the trade being made, and we can only imagine how excited the young fan was with this deal going through.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat https://t.co/YGJmBms9rw

This awesome moment captured on film led to an outpouring of support for the Philadelphia Phillies star and a fair amount of good natured jokes.

Bryce Harper is the leader the Philadelphia Phillies need

The superstar outfielder has been playing at an MVP level this season, despite a torn UCL, and still has the time to make a fan's day. The fan himself must be pretty happy with the trade, as he even got the new hat signed.

The fan, Gavin McHugh, who won the trade, posted a picture of his new hat to Twitter.

This trade got Chris Rose thinking about what else the reigning AL MVP might be willing to trade.

North Shore Nine makes a great point and jokingly parallels this trade to the New York Yankees recent prospect scandal.

NS9 @NorthShoreNine twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat Bryce Harper traded his hat for a fan's hat https://t.co/YGJmBms9rw This man has over $300M and has to trade away team equipment to get himself a new hat. But if it’s a Yankees 3rd round minor leaguer he gets released. This man has over $300M and has to trade away team equipment to get himself a new hat. But if it’s a Yankees 3rd round minor leaguer he gets released. 😉 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Other Philadelphia Phillies fans had a lot of fun imagining how the fan will treat his new Bryce Harper-signed hat.

This user, James McEntee, expressed a similar sentiment.

Alex Gallagher was quick to point out that there is a much easier way for Bryce Harper to score new hats, though it is not as fun a method.

This fan is shooting his shot at another potential trade, but it is not likely to be a win-win.

Moments like these are what make baseball so special and brings joy to so many. The Philadelphia Phillies star has cemented himself as one of the most beloved players in the MLB, unless you're a New York Mets fan.

