Veteran pitcher Tyler Anderson has become one of the first big-name free agents to join a new team this offseason. According to reports, he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels .

Anderson is coming off a career season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a 15-5 record, 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 30 appearances and 178.2 innings pitched. He was also selected to his first MLB All-Star game. He joins an in-state rival and will become a crucial part of their rotation.

It's rare for the Dodgers to lose out on a player in free agency. Normally, they are able to outspend their competitors. Anderson reportedly turned down a one-year, $19.65 million offer from the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Angels are committed to building a winning team in 2023. Adding an All-Star pitcher to their rotation is certainly a step in the right direction.

Jeff Passan was the first to report this signing, as well as providing contract details via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.



Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Tyler Anderson's deal is for three years and expected to be in the $39 million range, sources tell ESPN.



He turned down the one-year, $19.65 million deal with the Dodgers to join Los Angeles. Angels will lose their 2nd-round pick while Dodgers get a pick after the 4th round. Tyler Anderson's deal is for three years and expected to be in the $39 million range, sources tell ESPN. He turned down the one-year, $19.65 million deal with the Dodgers to join Los Angeles. Angels will lose their 2nd-round pick while Dodgers get a pick after the 4th round.

The signing sent immediate shockwaves through the MLB. It is the first major domino to fall in what could be a very active free agency period. Angels fans were especially thrilled with the news.

FAX B_Rad™ @ClassicBradMove @JeffPassan This is actually a great signing for the Angels @JeffPassan This is actually a great signing for the Angels

Dallas Braden @DALLASBRADEN209 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.



Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. Gimme da LESSSSTIEEEE! Halos goin’ to work where it’s needed! twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Gimme da LESSSSTIEEEE! Halos goin’ to work where it’s needed! twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Many fans were quick to point out the Angels' lack of playoff success over the past 10 years. The hope is that Anderson will help end their prolonged postseason drought. It's time for fans to see Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout play October baseball.

Catherine Tinker @catherinetinker Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.



Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. he wanted octobers off that badly? twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… he wanted octobers off that badly? twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

This move is also a big loss for the Dodgers. They struggled with a lack of pitching depth in the postseason. They will need to find a suitable replacement.

This will not be an easy task, buit this year's free agent class does present options.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @JeffPassan This comes as a surprise to everyone for sure. Angels do their desperation as always and give out a blank check while the Dodgers, a team that already has a questionable rotation loses a marquee piece. @JeffPassan This comes as a surprise to everyone for sure. Angels do their desperation as always and give out a blank check while the Dodgers, a team that already has a questionable rotation loses a marquee piece.

GENY Mets Report @genymets twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.



Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. Left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a multiyear contract, sources tell ESPN.Anderson had been given the qualifying offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead will head down I-5 and join the Angels' rotation. Oh okay... Tyler Anderson is the first big domino to fall. The stove is heating up. Oh okay... Tyler Anderson is the first big domino to fall. The stove is heating up. 🔥 twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

The Los Angeles Angels being active in Free Agency by signing Tyler Anderson is a great sign for 2023

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Anderson likely won't be the last major acquisition the Angels make this offseason. The franchise is fed up with losing and missing out on the playoffs. They have the two best players in baseball and nothing to show for it.

Tyler Anderson will join a rotation that features Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez.

The Angels ranked ninth in the majors in team ERA (3.77), and 16th in strikeouts (1383) last season. They also recorded the seventh most walks (540).

Poll : 0 votes