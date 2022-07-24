"This aged so well" "Did she throw first pitch or first three innings" - Boston Red Sox fans roast Netflix star Sydney Sweeney following her first pitch

Friday night was one to forget for the Boston Red Sox. Their 28-5 drubbing at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays was one of the worst defeats in MLB history.

Prior to the game, Netflix star Sydney Sweeney had the privilege of delivering the first pitch. The crowd at Fenway Park had no idea what they were in for. It seemed like another "hit or miss" evening, synonymous with the Red Sox’s campaign thus far.

"Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch of the Red Sox game tonight. Sox might not lose a game again." - Barstool Sports

Some thought that Sweeney’s presence would translate to good luck for the Sox. It turned out to be anything but that. Of all the things that haven't aged well in history, this one is right up there.

The Blue Jays were up 10-0 inside three innings, which led one fan to wonder if Sweeney pitched only the first delivery or a little longer.

Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia scored an extraordinary inside-the-park grand slam, thanks to Jarren Durran’s blunder.

The Red Sox outfielder completely misjudged the flight path of Tapia’s hit. Durran was found nowhere near when the ball ricocheted off the wall. His confused stare while attempting to catch was a perfect representation of Boston’s comedy of errors throughout the night.

For anyone in a Red Sox uniform, Sweeney’s pitch was the highlight of the night, and not in a good way.

It’s painful to be a Boston Red Sox fan right now

It was a rough year for the Boston Red Sox already prior to last night. After that 28-5 humiliation, it just got even worse. The Sox have now dropped three consecutive games by embarrassing margins. Prior to the All-Star Game, Boston lost 14-1 and 13-2 to the New York Yankees.

Last night’s result takes their differential over the last three outings to -47, having been outscored .55-8. The Sox are now 16.5 games behind in the American League East. Out of their last 10 games, they have lost seven.

Whatever your opinion on Sweeney may be, her first pitch wasn’t any form of foreshadowing for what was about to come. The Red Sox have been downright awful this term. If anything, an embarrassment of this magnitude has been a long time coming.

At the time of writing, the Sox are trailing yet again against the Jays in their penultimate match of the three-game series. The deficit this time is 3-1 in the bottom sixth. A less painful score in comparison to last night, but the Boston Red Sox's misery looks set to continue.

