  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "This ain't fixing the vibes";"Y’all are ripping our hearts" - Padres fans lash out at San Diego ownership on Manny Machado appreciation post

"This ain't fixing the vibes";"Y’all are ripping our hearts" - Padres fans lash out at San Diego ownership on Manny Machado appreciation post

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Jan 29, 2025 04:19 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
"This ain't fixing the vibes";"Y’all are ripping our hearts" - Padres fans lash out at San Diego ownership on Manny Machado appreciation post (Image Source: IMAGN)

Six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is perhaps the most influential player for the San Diego Padres with his abilities on the field as well as as a leader of the clubhouse. The organization posted a highlight reel of Machado's defensive brilliance on its Instagram profile from the previous season, stating why he is nicknamed "El Ministro de Defensa."

However, as appreciative as the Padres fans are of Manny Machado, they did not seem particularly interested in the reel considering the bleak situation of the organization at present.

The San Diego Padres are cutting down their payroll this season after spending beyond their means on signing numerous free agents to long-term deals in recent years under former owner Peter Seidler. They have not made any major additions to the team and have instead lost several key players in the off-season, while a few more may be traded away before the season starts.

also-read-trending Trending

The team has failed to land a championship thus far while Siedler passed away in November 2023, leaving control of the team to his brothers. Earlier this month, Seidler's widow, Sheel, announced to the fans that she had lodged a complaint against Matthew and Robert Seidler for conflict, thereby setting the franchise up for a bitter ownership dispute of the field.

Therefore, the fans were hardly interested in the Instagram update of Manny Machado.

"This ain't fixing the vibes," wrote one fan.
(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
"Y’all are ripping our hearts," said another fan.
(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
"This isn't distracting me fro the drama surrounding this team," another fan posted.
(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)

Many fans called out the ownership to sell the team.

"Why don't you post any new signings," asked a fan.
(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
"Sign some players or sell the team," commented one fan.
(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
"Sell the team," another fan wrote.
(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)

It has been reported that the ownership battle has been a factor in the Padres failing to sign Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki and veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar this winter.

Former Padres owner's brother files counter claim against widow

Former Padres owner peter deidler passed away in November 2023 (Image Source: IMAGN)
Former Padres owner peter deidler passed away in November 2023 (Image Source: IMAGN)

The present ownership feud for the San Diego Padres reached another turning point in events on Monday. After Peter Seidler's wife, Sheel, had filed complaints against her husband's brothers this month of fiduciary breaches, Matt Siedler has now filed a counter-allegation against the former owner's widow.

Matt has alleged that Sheel is "unhappy" that her husband did not leave control of the to her. He also stated that she demanded $20 million in annual distributions from the team. Moreover, the allegations claim that Peter amended the trust of the team on seven occasions following his marriage in 2008.

On the other hand, another of Peter's brothers, John Seidler, is expected to be voted into permanent control of the organization by the owners of the MLB teams next week.

Quick Links

Edited by Bobo P. Goswami
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी