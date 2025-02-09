“This is not Alex Bregman to the Cubs”; “Red Sox couldn’t match this?” - MLB fans react as Padres sign Gavin Sheets to minors deal with spring invite

The 2025 MLB season will begin at the end of March, but there is still time for teams to improve their rosters. FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Sunday that the San Diego Padres agreed to a minor league deal with Gavin Sheets.

However, that's not a deal that will move the needle for San Diego. The news brought plenty of fan reactions, and most were not focused on this deal at all.

Instead of commenting on the move by the San Diego Padres, many fans were waiting for other news. One particular fan reacted by asking about Alex Bregman.

"This is not Alex Bregman to the Cubs," @BPOTTER95 posted.

Other fans were more focused on the rumors surrounding Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs.

"Announce Bregman to Cubs buddy," one fan commented.

"How does this affect Bregman to the Cubs," another fan asked.

While some fans were worrying about Alex Bregman, some took the time to comment on the impacts of the move.

"Connor Joe, Jhey and now this. This organization is actually so far in the dumpster," @Snell4Cy wrote.

Other fans agreed with that take, with many speaking on the lack of talent for Gavin Sheets.

"Wow, the Padres are dumpster diving at this point," one fan commented.

"Wtf is this signing? They're really going to be the MIDres before the season starts," another fan commented.

Alex Bregman could bolster Detroit Tigers chances, says MLB analyst

Everyday seems to bring a new Alex Bregman rumor, and the Detroit Tigers are one of the potential suitors.

MLB analyst Jensen Lewis spoke on Saturday about how the Tigers would look if they added Bregman.

"I think it's more there for the taking if you're the Tigers, because you're that close. I mean you're right there, and we haven't even played a game yet," Lewis said.

With the start of the 2025 MLB season coming soon, there won't be much time for trades or free agency updates this offseason.

