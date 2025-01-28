“This is not Alex Bregman to the Tigers”; “This guy is still playing?” - Fans react as Adam Frazier returns to the Pirates on a 1-year MLB contract

Adam Frazier started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. They were the team that drafted him in 2013 and where he stayed until midway through the 2021 season.

After bouncing around from team to team the last few years, Frazier is returning to the place where it all started. Per the New York Post's Jon Heyman, he and Pittsburgh agreed on a one-year deal.

His last season with the Buccos wound up being his only All-Star season. He lost his way a bit after being traded to the San Diego Padres and would love to get back on track with the Pirates.

Frazier is coming off a 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals where he did not do much damage at the plate. He played in 104 games, hitting .202/.282/.294 with just four home runs and 22 runs batted in. With his struggles, this deal does not move the needle for many.

"This is not [Alex] Bregman to the Tigers" one fan posted.

"This guy is still playing? lmao" said another.

"This is what it has come to in Pittsburgh with Bob Nutting. Pay for used tires and a cheap rate" said another.

Some fans were surprised to see that Frazier was still playing. Others do not see this move bringing in much value as the slugger's bat has taken a hit over the last few years.

"Why? So he can take AB’s away from Gonzales, York, and Peguero?" said another.

"Lol you can't be serious" said another.

Where does Adam Frazier fit in this Pirates' lineup?

Former Kansas City Royals Slugger - Adam Frazier (Photo via IMAGN)

One thing that set Adam Frazier apart from a lot of the other free agents sitting on the open market was his versatility. He can play both outfield and second base while having a little experience at shortstop and third base.

This can come in handy for a team with quite a few question marks. While Bryan Reynolds has one of the outfield spots locked down, it is uncertain who will play the other two.

Jack Suwinksi struggled mightily in 2024, leaving Billy Cook and Joshua Palacios as the other two options. He can also slide over to second base if expected starter Nick Gonzalez struggles. Frazier was a cheap versatile option that can help the Pirates in multiple spots this upcoming season.

