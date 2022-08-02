“This is an awful return” “The Nationals should be thrown out of baseball” - Washington Nationals fans livid after team traded away 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto for C.J. Abrams among other prospects

The Washington Nationals have officially traded away 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. The Nationals acquired multiple prospects along with MLB-ready players. It's one of the most historic deals in baseball history.

One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from Washington, sources tell ESPN. One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

The Padres certainly had to give up plenty of talent in order for the deal to be made. Jon Morosi reported the details of what the Nationals are acquiring in return.

"Sources: #Nats are set to receive CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana for Juan Soto and Josh Bell." - Jon Morosi

The deal does not include Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. A shocking development that Bob Nightengale was the first to report.

Many fans across baseball reacted to the news of the return the Washington Nationals received.

San Diego Padres projected lineup with Juan Soto and Josh Bell

Soto and Josh Bell celebrate during a Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves game.

The Padres lineup is now one of the deepest in all of baseball. Here is a projection of the Padres' starting lineup with the return of Fernando Tatis and the acquisitions of Soto and Bell.

