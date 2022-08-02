Create
“This is an awful return” “The Nationals should be thrown out of baseball” - Washington Nationals fans livid after team traded away 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto for C.J. Abrams among other prospects

Juan Soto celebrates with teammates during a Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Bryce Grafton
Modified Aug 02, 2022 10:45 PM IST

The Washington Nationals have officially traded away 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. The Nationals acquired multiple prospects along with MLB-ready players. It's one of the most historic deals in baseball history.

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from Washington, sources tell ESPN. One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
"The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from Washington, sources tell ESPN. One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado." - Jeff Passan

The Padres certainly had to give up plenty of talent in order for the deal to be made. Jon Morosi reported the details of what the Nationals are acquiring in return.

Sources: #Nats are set to receive CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. @MLBNetwork @MLB
"Sources: #Nats are set to receive CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana for Juan Soto and Josh Bell." - Jon Morosi

The deal does not include Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. A shocking development that Bob Nightengale was the first to report.

The Juan Soto deal is done with the #Padres, and does NOT include Eric Hosmer.
"The Juan Soto deal is done with the #Padres, and does NOT include Eric Hosmer." - Bob Nightengale

It is incredible that the Padres were able to keep Eric Hosmer and acquire Soto.

Many fans across baseball reacted to the news of the return the Washington Nationals received.

One Nationals fan was not pleased with the deal, citing the return prospects in the deal as awful.

@jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB This is an AWFUL return. No top 10 prospects and a mid SS. Nats just got fleeced for Ted Williams.

Other fans think that the Nationals should be thrown out of baseball for allowing this deal. It was a bold take as the Nationals did receive plenty of young prospects in return.

the nationals should be thrown out of baseball twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

Nationals fans believe that the team got a tough break and gave up way too much for a small return.

@jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Nats got fleeced

Overall, it's a wild trade for both teams that absolutely changes the landscape of Major League Baseball.

San Diego Padres projected lineup with Juan Soto and Josh Bell

Soto and Josh Bell celebrate during a Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves game.
The Padres lineup is now one of the deepest in all of baseball. Here is a projection of the Padres' starting lineup with the return of Fernando Tatis and the acquisitions of Soto and Bell.

This @Padres lineup is STACKED 🔥 https://t.co/LyFyelUYoy

What a day in baseball history as one of the game's best players is now a San Diego Padre.

